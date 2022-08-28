Franklin D. Lloyd, of Spring City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was 85. Originally from Norma, Frank was one of 11 children. He was of the Baptist faith. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army and retired from Greyhound Lines Inc. after 30 years of service in various positions. He loved traveling the U.S., camping, and most of all, family. At work, he was nicknamed “The Country Gentleman” and “Eagle Eye” for his attention to detail. Always willing to help, he took on many projects from being a Scout Master, Band Booster and Girl Scout Cookie chairman. He was a quiet, gentle, good man who valued integrity and hard work. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandparent and friend.

