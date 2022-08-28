ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Wilson, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
State
Utah State
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#The Great Salt Lake#Salt Crystals#Birds#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Naturalviews#Stilts Killdeer
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
ENVIRONMENT
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy