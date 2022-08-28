Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
Teenager Gored by Huge Bison in South Dakota State Park
A British teenager who was hiking in Custer State Park was gored by a bison, leaving her partially paralyzed from the knee down.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding
About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
Washington Woman Lands Massive 27.42-Pound Potential World Record Tiger Trout
A woman from northeast Washington landed a giant tiger trout while fishing from the dock next to her family cabin on the evening of August 7 which stands to be the next world record. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was soaking nightcrawlers with a spincasting rig at Loon Lake when the 27.42-pound tiger trout struck the bait.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huge, Sex-Crazed Yellowstone Bison Rams Car in National Park
During the bison mating season, which runs from mid-July through September, males can be aggravated easily, the National Park Service says.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
deseret.com
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
The 13 States to Fall Into U.S. Extreme Heat Belt in Next 30 Years
Experts have predicted that over 100 million people will live in an "extreme heat belt" by 2053.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Rare "rainbow cloud" spotted over Virginia. What causes this weather phenomenon?
A stunning weather phenomenon was spotted over parts of Virginia this week – a so-called "rainbow cloud," which looks like a bright prism of color behind soft clouds. Several people in Hamilton, Virginia, sent in photos of phenomenon to WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. While many were...
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 1