'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Slams 'Wild' Assumptions After Her Mother's Hoedown-Themed Birthday Party Is Criticized For Being MAGA-Leaning'

@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney found herself caught in the crossfire after sharing a series of photos from her mother's 60th birthday celebration.

"No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown🤠," the Euphoria star captioned the carousel of pictures that included sweet snapshots of the actress dancing, laughing and riding a mechanical bull with family and friends.

@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

However, some of the actress' fans took issue with what the attendees had chosen to wear to the themed get-together. One snap showed Sweeney posing for the camera with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt. Another photo featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" in reference to Sweeney's mother's age.

"So people don’t see anything wrong with this photos? Oh lord the racist," one frustrated follower wrote in the comment section. A second added, "Girl why are you kicking it with people who are wearing blue lives matter merch lmfao."

Following the stream of social media jabs , Sweeney finally took to Twitter to address the situation.

"You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions," she tweeted on Saturday, August 27. "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sweeney, best known for her role as Cassie in HBO's Euphoria , was raised in rural Idaho and lived there until she moved to California to pursue an acting career. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old White Lotus actress opened up about how much her mother supported her aspirations growing up.

"I wouldn't have been able to pursue my dreams without her supporting that decision," she told the Los Angeles Times . "I was 12, 13 years old and my mom and dad gave up everything that they knew for me to be able to pursue my dreams ... I had no connections. I did not come from money...but I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me."