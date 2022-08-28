ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet What Might be the World's Smallest Cybersecurity Device

By Entrepreneur Store
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6Cx7_0hYjSW1x00

These days, cybercriminals are running rampant. And it's not just big businesses that are the targets. One study found that small businesses are the targets of 43 percent of data breaches . When your trade secrets and information are at risk, you have to do everything you can to protect them — especially if you're not working on a protected enterprise network these days.

One simple way to add a layer of cybersecurity to your home office operation is by investing in Deeper Connect Pico, the world's smallest cybersecurity hardware device , the company says. But don't be fooled by its size; Deeper Connect Pico packs a cybersecurity punch.

This clever device integrates a seven-layer, enterprise-grade firewall and the world's only Decentralized VPN (DPN) into a machine you can plug-and-play anywhere. There are no subscription fees, all you have to do is pay once and enjoy protection for life, no matter where you're connecting to the internet. The travel-friendly device sets up in a matter of minutes to give you access to unrestricted, secure internet anywhere, thanks to the included Wi-Fi adapter.

With the DPN, you'll always have a fully decentralized VPN experience with multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content from any country on fast, anonymous internet connections. Plus, Pico blocks all ads while you're browsing and even performs active blockchain mining to earn you passive income when you share your extra bandwidth. (It also offers one-click parental controls if you're worried about what's going on on your home network.)

Protect your business from cybercrime. Right now, you can get Deeper Connect Pico and a Wi-Fi adapter for the one-time price of just $248.

