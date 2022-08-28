ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Keith Wauchek
4d ago

all you needed was 3 positions out of the entire 26 races. don't blame your crew chief and this one race for not making it. it is on your shoulders as well. don't be like Bubba.

Paul Villafranca
3d ago

The problem with the current playoff system it forces drivers to go for win in this type of situation. It put people in jeopardy. If wrecks happen like they did, nascar needs to reexamine its playoff system

Mike Burns
4d ago

to get in the playoffs you need win or race in. if you cannot do not blame others. the blame starts with you.

Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Ryan Blaney
Martin Truex Jr
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
Sportscasting

Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car

Denny Hamlin endured his first big impact of the year at Daytona on Sunday. His disturbing in-car audio and comments after the race confirmed that the Next Gen car has some serious issues. The post Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
thecomeback.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses return to racing

Earlier this month, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at the new and improved North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. Now a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled at how the North...
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway

The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy. NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra...
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Dillon is the ultimate clutch driver

Following Sunday’s win at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Dillon has now qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs four times as an upset winner. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon entered this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway needing a win to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth since 2020, and by avoiding the “Big One”, he put himself in position to do that following a 199-minute rain delay.
