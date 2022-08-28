Read full article on original website
Industrial Parkway in Calvert City to close Thursday for rail crossing work
A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City on Thursday. Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc. facility to allow additional work on a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. The roadway at this site is...
Gas leak briefly closes Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County
A report of a severed gas line shut down a portion of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County on Wednesday evening. The fire department blocked Old Mayfield from Bristol Drive to Clarkline Road for about an hour. ATMOS Energy made the repairs, and the road was reopened.
Next I-24 superload trip planned Friday morning
The next 480-ton superload is getting set to move along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. The superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport Friday morning around 7 a.m. and travel along KY 93 to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville exit, then head east on I-24. As the 16-ft. wide hauler enters the interstate, traffic will be restricted as the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
Mayfield driver licensing office moving to larger facility
The Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield is expending and moving to a bigger location. The previous location was set up with only two licensing stations. The new office, located just steps away from the temporary office on Charles Drive, will have five permanent issuing stations. Just like other regional...
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
700-foot bridge truss to float from Paducah to Smithland in September
The massive 700-foot long steel truss for a new US 60 bridge over the Cumberland River will be floated from Paducah to Smithland on four jumbo barges in September. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers say the likely date of the move will be between Sept. 9-20, depending on weather and river conditions.
Coast Guard drills to close Ohio River boat launch Wednesday
The Ohio River Boat Launch on Burnett Street in Paducah will temporarily close on Wednesday, September 7. The boat launch will be closed from 7 am until 3 pm so the U.S. Coast Guard can perform drills on the river with local, state and federal first responders. The drills will...
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
Brary Bus back after repairs and upgrades
The McCracken County Public Library's Brary Bus Bookmobile is hitting the streets again in September. The Brary Bus had been out of circulation while getting some upgrades and repairs completed. The biggest of those upgrades is onboard wifi, which will allow staff to help customers set up digital accounts for access to electronic copies of books, magazines, audio, movies, and TV shows.
Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups
A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
Graves Co. nonprofit aiming to house tornado victims welcomes first family to Water Valley site
A new Graves County nonprofit focused on housing victims of the December outbreak welcomed its first family over the weekend. Camp Graves’ main location is in Water Valley, a Graves County community about 20 minutes away from Mayfield. The idea for the group came together in the aftermath of the disaster, when local business owner and organizer Micah Seavers was working to feed and shelter survivors.
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
Celebrate ten new Paducah floodwall murals Friday
Ten new floodwall murals behind Locomotive 1518 in downtown Paducah will be unveiled on Friday. Paducah Wall to Wall invites the community to join them as they celebrate the completion of Wall to Wall Dafford Murals, and salute the family that made it possible, on Friday at 3 pm at the corner of Water Street and Kentucky Ave.
Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage
A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson
A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged
A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
Pedestrian critically injured in accident identified
Hopkinsville police have identified the man critically injured in the vehicle versus pedestrian accident from Monday night on East 21st Street. Sgt. Mike Atkins says 53-year old Derrick Baker of Hopkinsville was flown to Skyline Medical Center after he was struck by a westbound car driven by 21-year old Katilyn Orten of Pembroke near the intersection with Croft Street.
