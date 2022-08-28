ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York

It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist

Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
Universal Studios Surprises Fans By Bringing Back Classic Ride

September is going to be a very happy month for a number of theme park enthusiasts who have been waiting for their favorite rides to reopen at various parks. Theme park operators, such as Walt Disney Co. (DIS) , Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) , occasionally need to close rides and attractions temporarily for maintenance and repairs, as well as to redecorate for holiday seasons.
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

