Bills cut veteran quarterback on Tuesday

Matt Barkley made headlines last week when he became the first NFL player to attempt at least 10 passes and four punts in the same game since 1987. However, that will have to stand as the final headline he’ll make as a member of the Buffalo Bills as the NFL franchise cut the veteran quarterback on Tuesday.
Nevermore: Injured Ravens mascot Poe out for season

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot Poe will miss the 2022 NFL season with a drumstick injury. Tongue firmly in cheek, Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. “Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season....
