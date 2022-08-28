ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
LSU Reveille

Top ranked Louisiana offensive tackle, Zalance Heard, commits to LSU

Four-star offensive tackle, Zalance Heard, has committed to LSU. With this commitment, the Tigers add not only another highly-talented offensive lineman, but one of the best in-state recruits for the Class of 2023. Heard is a 6-foot-5, 300 pound offensive tackle from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana. He is...
LSU Reveille

Colby Richardson, the LSU defensive back who took fall camp by storm

During his fourth press conference and third mention of Colby Richardson through fall camp, head coach Brian Kelly stumbled, calling the graduate transfer "Cody Dickerson". Richardson took no offense to it, laughing about it on the Jordy Culotta Show. “He was probably just nervous,” Richardson joked. “I just laughed about...
LSU Reveille

Sneaky Seminoles: Why LSU should not underestimate Florida State

The worst thing you could do against another team is to overlook them, especially when they aren’t as talented as you on paper. LSU is the favorite over Florida State in the first game of the year. The Seminoles are coming off four straight losing seasons, which hasn’t happened in almost 50 years. The low point during this span came last year, where Florida State lost to FCS-level Jacksonville State on a last-second Hail Mary. Even though Florida State on paper has not been a very good squad the past few years, the Seminoles are only a dormant volcano waiting for its moment to erupt once again.
LSU Reveille

Adjustments coming for LSU volleyball following up-and-down Tiger Classic

In the volleyball team’s Aug. 26 contest with Houston, there came a time in the match where LSU seemed destined to push the Cougars to a fifth and final set. The fourth frame was going well for the Tigers, which was a welcome sight after a disastrous third set that Houston won 25-12, absolutely dominating LSU and taking the energy from the building. Now, LSU had Houston right where it wanted it. Up 22-19, all the Tigers needed were three more points to even the match up at two sets apiece.
LSU Reveille

LSU Gymnastics Annual Banquet returns after three-year hiatus

On Tuesday, LSU Gymnastics announced the return of their annual banquet. Due to COVID-19, the program hasn’t held the event in the last three years. The banquet will officially return on Sunday, Sept. 25 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. This event will celebrate the accomplishments of the gymnasts...
