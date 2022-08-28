The worst thing you could do against another team is to overlook them, especially when they aren’t as talented as you on paper. LSU is the favorite over Florida State in the first game of the year. The Seminoles are coming off four straight losing seasons, which hasn’t happened in almost 50 years. The low point during this span came last year, where Florida State lost to FCS-level Jacksonville State on a last-second Hail Mary. Even though Florida State on paper has not been a very good squad the past few years, the Seminoles are only a dormant volcano waiting for its moment to erupt once again.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO