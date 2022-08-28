Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Expert Discusses Role of Pharmacist in Oncology Practices, Biosimilars
Paul Forsberg, PharmD, BCOP, MHA, director of Pharmacy Services at Minnesota Oncology discusses how pharmacists can remain on top of shifts in the nature of biosimilar payer benefit design. Q: How can pharmacists remain on top of shifts in the nature of biosimilar payer benefit design?. Paul Forsberg: I think...
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacists Can Fill Unmet Patient Care Needs for Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders
Data have shown there is a rising need for mental health and substance use disorder services, yet there is a shortage of psychiatrists in the country that is estimated to worsen by 2024. With the high rates of mental health and substance use disorders (SUDs) in the United States today,...
pharmacytimes.com
Vaccination Coverage in Patients With Diabetes
Hospitalization and interprofessional team management, particularly the involvement of a pharmacist, are essential in vaccination coverage for patients with diabetes. Preventive care is vital for the diabetic patient population. Currently, 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes and 96 million people over 18 years of age have prediabetes.
pharmacytimes.com
Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 1: The Pharmacy Benefits Landscape
Vertical and horizontal consolidation has had a significant impact on retail, specialty, and health-system pharmacies. Pharmacies of all types face exceptional challenges in seeking to maintain network access within a complex, yet ever-consolidating group of payers. With 3 companies currently enjoying more than 85% market share for prescription benefits coverage, the inability to participate in any one payer can be critical.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
Inflation Reduction Act Takes Multiple Approaches to Improve Drug Access, Affordability
Although it may not have immediate significant impacts for many patients, the Inflation Reduction Act could open the door for future changes. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Joey Dizenhouse, senior vice president and head of pharmacy services at HealthTrust Purchasing Group, discussed the recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act and what it means for Medicare Part 2.
pharmacytimes.com
Emerging Therapies Are Changing the Melanoma Treatment Landscape
Specialty pharmacists play critical role in supporting treatment adherence. Although melanoma accounts for approximately 1% of skin cancer diagnoses, it is responsible for a large portion of lives lost to the disease, with approximately 8000 deaths predicted to occur in the United States in 2022.1 A. main reason for the...
pharmacytimes.com
TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab Shows Reduced Risk of Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
Investigational targeted B-cell therapy demonstrates superior efficacy compared with teriflunomide, a commonly prescribed treatment for MS. TG Therapeutics announced results from the ULTIMATE I (NCT03277261) and II (NCT03277248) phase 3 trials, evaluating ublituximab in individuals with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
pharmacytimes.com
Effective Treatment for Some Patients with Arndt-Gottron Syndrome Can Be Achieved With IVIG
Though there is no well-defined therapeutic approach to the treatment of Arndt-Gottron syndrome, intravenous immunoglobulins have been documented as a well-tolerated treatment in some cases. Though additional research is needed to establish a well-defined therapeutic approach to treat Arndt-Gottron (S-AG) syndrome, or scleromyxedema, immunoglobulins are a well-tolerated treatment that can...
Comments / 0