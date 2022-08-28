ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover

Fashion brand Ted Baker has revealed that recovering store footfall helped support higher sales over the past quarter as it prepares for its US takeover.Last month, the retail business agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.Shareholders will vote on the move on September 29, with the deal expected to complete in the final quarter of 2022.On Friday, Ted Baker told shareholders that overall revenues rose by 3.4% over the three months to July compared with the same period last year.Store sales grew by 20.4% over the period, as shoppers returned...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
pharmacytimes.com

Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 2: Abusive PBM Practices and Tools for Providers to Combat Them

An overview of the legal and business tools available to community, specialty, hospital, and health-system pharmacies in seeking to maintain payer network access and combat abusive practices. In part 1 of this series, titled “Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 1: The...
ECONOMY
pharmacytimes.com

Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots

Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Daily OTC Pearl: BleedCEASE

BleedCEASE is intended to stop bleeding from cuts and nosebleeds. BleedCEASE comes in 5-count sterile packings. BleedCEASE uses natural fiber to release calcium, a clotting factor, upon contact with blood. The calcium accelerates the clotting process and continues to be released until the bleeding has stopped. Apply to the affected...
HEALTH

