Idaho State

Idaho, the Carolinas lead the country with biggest increase in car loans

 4 days ago

STACKER – Amid a pandemic, limited inventory and skyrocketing car prices, the U.S. car buying experience has seen some major changes over the past two years. To illustrate the trends in 2022 so far, Experian looked at the changes in the number of auto loans held by U.S. consumers.

Americans held a total of 80.2 million auto loans in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022—that’s a 1% decrease from the same period in 2021. Still, it represents a 4% jump from the pandemic-era low of 77 million auto loan accounts in Q1 2020.

When stay-at-home guidance went into effect in many places in March 2020, some car dealerships were not permitted to remain open as essential businesses, while others curtailed capacity and hours. Vehicle manufacturers including Ford and GM shut down assembly plants with a nudge from their unions, which were concerned with worker safety. Car manufacturing and sales quickly plummeted.

Nearly every manufacturer saw sales declines in Q1 2020, and the seasonally adjusted average annual rate of car sales plunged from 17 million in February 2020 to 11 million in March 2020. March also saw new vehicle loan terms hit a record as they grew to their longest ever. That metric had already been climbing in the preceding years, and average loan payments also rose, according to research from Edmunds .

By 2021, many dealerships were fully reopened, record-low interest rates made financing a vehicle historically cheap and car sales were up again. As of Q1 2022, U.S. car owners were paying a national average monthly payment of $568, according to Experian data. But a new problem emerged: There weren’t enough vehicles to keep up with demand. The scarce selection of newer models was set in motion by a number of factors, including a shortage of semiconductor chips from Asia—a headwind still slowing the industry’s recovery today. Used cars were, and remain, in especially high demand as car buyers sought more availability—and more options for color and trim packages. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQWbP_0hYjJeFe00

The national number of auto loans is down from last year

In the early months of 2020, the total number of vehicles that U.S. consumers were still paying off dipped to its lowest point, according to Experian data. In Q1 2020, there were 76.9 million auto loans. It wasn’t until Q3 of that year that the total number of auto loans bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Total auto loans dipped again at the end of 2021. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G36lX_0hYjJeFe00

The South and the West lead the way in total number of auto loan increases since 2017

Over the past five years, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Utah saw the biggest increase in the number of auto loans. Since 2017, the total number of vehicle loans grew more than 14% in Idaho. In North Carolina, that total growth reached 13%, followed by South Carolina at 11%. Utah and Florida both saw 10% increases over the same period. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs9HH_0hYjJeFe00

Texas, Wyoming have priciest auto payments on average

U.S consumers who live in the heart of truck country paid the most on their auto loans at the start of this year, according to Experian data. Vehicle owners in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Wyoming all topped $600 for average monthly payments. Texans led the way with a $662 average monthly auto payment during Q1 2022. In Wyoming, the average monthly payment came in at $636 a month, while Louisiana owners paid a $630 average monthly payment. Meanwhile, car owners in Rhode Island had the lowest average monthly car payments at $461 a month, followed by owners in Michigan ($480) and Massachusetts ($483).

This story originally appeared on Experian and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

New Update Emerges on North Carolina Pilot Who Jumped to His Death

Late last month, a North Carolina pilot mysteriously fell to his death before his co-pilot made an emergency landing in the grass of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Since then, authorities have investigated the case after finding the second pilot dead behind a residential property. Now, authorities have shared new updates that are helping explain the situation that unfolded on Friday, July 29.
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans "in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina" on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by "emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area" where Evans' car had been found on Aug. 4.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
