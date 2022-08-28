ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brycen Hopkins has finally become the No. 2 TE the Rams expected him to be

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzSn2_0hYjGAQh00

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Brycen Hopkins in the fourth round in 2020, it was viewed as a little bit of a luxury pick. They already had Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett on the roster, so it’s not as if they needed another receiving tight end at the time.

But knowing Everett’s contract was expiring after the season, they saw an opportunity to select an athletic tight end who could eventually step into that No. 2 role behind Tyler Higbee – and maybe eventually a starter if Higbee leaves.

Things didn’t look great for Hopkins in his first two seasons, playing only 2 offensive snaps as a rookie and 59 in Year 2 last season. And despite only catching one pass for 9 yards in his first two years, he’s finally ascended into that TE2 spot.

After cutting Kendall Blanton a week ago, the Rams made it clear that Hopkins is their No. 2 tight end. And Sean McVay left no doubt about it after Saturday’s loss to the Bengals, either.

“Brycen, obviously, he is clearly our No. 2 tight end, and so we wanted to be able to get a chance to evaluate those younger guys,” McVay said of why Hopkins was held out of the game.

Where Hopkins’ rise really began was in the playoffs last year. He was targeted four times in the three games he played, catching all four passes for 47 yards and picking up three first downs.

All of those receptions came in the Super Bowl when Higbee was out, getting more playing time and opportunities than Blanton, who started the game.

His block on Cooper Kupp’s critical fourth-down run in the Super Bowl can’t be overlooked, even if it doesn’t appear on the stat sheet. Without that block, Kupp probably doesn’t pick up the first down and the Rams may not go on to score the game-winning touchdown.

Given Higbee’s injury history, and with McVay wanting to run more two-tight end sets, Hopkins could get a real opportunity to contribute this year. The Rams are betting big on him by waiving Blanton, a strong vote of confidence for Hopkins in Year 3.

For a player who looked like he might struggle to carve out a role, he’s proved doubters otherwise by ascending to TE2. Now it’s up to him to take advantage of it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears are working out veteran OG Kelechi Osemele

The Chicago Bears have been busy as can be working to upgrade their offensive line with young talent recently, most notably with claiming former 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. But they are also reportedly looking at veterans too, including another former Raider who has been out of football for the last year.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy