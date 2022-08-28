ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintondale, NY

105.5 The Wolf

Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants

The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When

Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

The Jet Set Brings Tiki Bar Vibes to the Newburgh Waterfront

Led by the teams behind Liberty Street Bistro, Colorcube Print Co., and Society of Lash, The Jet Set adds flair to Newburgh. When it comes to dining options in Newburgh, the selection is nothing short of spectacular. From French-American at Liberty Street Bistro to Southern elegance at Mama Roux to tacos and margaritas at Hudson Taco, there’s a restaurant to satisfy nearly every sort of craving and mood.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue

Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.
PINE ISLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends

With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
ANCRAM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

