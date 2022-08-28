Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When
Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Apple Picking 2022 In and Near Rockland
These are our favorite orchards and farms that offer apple picking in Rockland, Westchester, Orange and New Jersey.
hvmag.com
The Jet Set Brings Tiki Bar Vibes to the Newburgh Waterfront
Led by the teams behind Liberty Street Bistro, Colorcube Print Co., and Society of Lash, The Jet Set adds flair to Newburgh. When it comes to dining options in Newburgh, the selection is nothing short of spectacular. From French-American at Liberty Street Bistro to Southern elegance at Mama Roux to tacos and margaritas at Hudson Taco, there’s a restaurant to satisfy nearly every sort of craving and mood.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue
Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.
5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends
With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
