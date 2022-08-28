ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding, ID

Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning

By By Times-News
 4 days ago

GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon.

The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said.

“They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett.

The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.

