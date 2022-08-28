Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez step onto red carpet at LOTR series premiere in London
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were the picture perfect couple as they attended the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday. The Amazon founder, 58, sported a dapper black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, while his...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream El fantasma de mi novia Free Online
Cast: William Levy Carmen Villalobos Fausto Mata Susana Dosamantes Brandon Peniche. Unfortunately, El fantasma de mi novia is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
epicstream.com
Chisato’s Handstand Meme Trends with Rent-A-Girlfriend, Kaguya-sama Fan Art
After the scene went viral shortly following Episode 8, the Lycoris Recoil Chisato handstand meme once again trended online as fan artists made Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Rent-A-Girlfriend versions of the pose. In case you need some context, during Episode 8 of Lycoris Recoil, a scene featured Chisato doing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest rom-com flirts its way up the top 10
One of Netflix‘s most prized sections of its extensive catalog is a sheer mountain of romantic comedies, with seem to be multiplying every other minute. Thanks to the safe bet of romantic comedies on the service, new flick That’s Amor has shot itself straight into the top 10 within its first week on the streaming service. Titled ever-so-familiarly to a famous Dean Martin song, it’s proving the kitchen to be one of the hottest places for romance to begin.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
spoilertv.com
Bloodlines - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
First Look Pictures of Bloodlands series two released, ahead of its return to BBC One and iPlayer. Released today, nine brand new pictures give viewers their first glimpse at James Nesbitt’s DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed drama. The BBC and HTM Television’s ratings-hit...
startattle.com
The Patient (Episode 1,2, & 3) Hulu, Steve Carell, trailer, release date
The Patient is a psychological thriller about therapist Dr. Alan Strauss, who is held prisoner by a patient named Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial k–ler. Startattle.com – The Patient | Hulu. “Intake” (Episode 1) – Dr. Alan Strauss, a therapist mourning the death of...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
