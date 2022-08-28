Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
KDRV
FireWatch: DEQ extends Southwest Oregon smoke advisory "until further notice"
SALEM, Ore. -- "Until further notice." That's the time frame for an extended air quality advisory for Southwest Oregon from the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today. DEQ is extending its air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties that otherwise was set to conclude today. The advisory...
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Fast Company
After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener
When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
KDRV
Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
KDRV
FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained
KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon surpasses 10,000 acres
A wildfire in southwest Oregon continued to grow Monday, authorities with the National Interagency Fire Center said. The Rum Creek Fire now covers more than 10,700 acres. That’s up from 1,200 acres on Friday. On Sunday evening, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued additional Level 2 – Be Set and...
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
KDRV
FireWatch: no new Lower Rogue River BLM permits until further notice
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is issuing no new Lower Rogue River recreational access permits until further notice because of the Rum Creek Fire. It says today it will have no new recreational river float spaces posted or issued until further notice because of the...
