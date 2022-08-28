ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection

MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: DEQ extends Southwest Oregon smoke advisory "until further notice"

SALEM, Ore. -- "Until further notice." That's the time frame for an extended air quality advisory for Southwest Oregon from the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today. DEQ is extending its air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties that otherwise was set to conclude today. The advisory...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort

GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Firewatch#The Rum Creek Fire#Unified Command#Osfm#Linn Benton#Lincoln Task Forces
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
City
Merlin, OR
State
Oregon State
Fast Company

After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener

When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon surpasses 10,000 acres

A wildfire in southwest Oregon continued to grow Monday, authorities with the National Interagency Fire Center said. The Rum Creek Fire now covers more than 10,700 acres. That’s up from 1,200 acres on Friday. On Sunday evening, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued additional Level 2 – Be Set and...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy