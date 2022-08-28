ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?

Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project

Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
epicstream.com

Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Go Back to Formula Fans Loved

Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. There is little doubt that Rick and Morty Season 6 is one of the most anticipated animated shows right now. But what can we expect when the new episodes of the Adult Swim series air this month? Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland claim that the sixth season will go back to the show's beloved formula and tap into the universe's canon.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
