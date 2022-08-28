Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. There is little doubt that Rick and Morty Season 6 is one of the most anticipated animated shows right now. But what can we expect when the new episodes of the Adult Swim series air this month? Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland claim that the sixth season will go back to the show's beloved formula and tap into the universe's canon.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO