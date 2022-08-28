ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KMBC.com

KCPD investigating homicide on Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that killed one person. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Harrison Street, near 31st Street and Troost. A man, who has yet to be identified,...
KSNT News

One dead after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
KMBC.com

3 treated after south Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were displaced after a fire late Wednesday morning at the Canyon Creek Apartments in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Some residents said they heard a loud explosion and saw smoke coming out of the building.
KMBC.com

Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 17-year-old

Police said the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri was 17 years old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
KMBC.com

KCK police spot and capture escaped Lansing Correctional inmate

LANSING, Kan. — Police say a keen-eyed Kansas City, Kansas, police officer spotted and took an escaped inmate into Custody on Thursday morning. Michael Strode, who escaped earlier this week from the Lansing Correctional Facility, was arrested walking near 7th & Kansas around 9:30 a.m. KCKPD took him into...
KCTV 5

Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
KMBC.com

Couple upset Raymore police held them at gunpoint after being stopped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore mistakenly held a senior couple at gunpoint for felony vehicle theft. The Belton couple was driving their son's truck, which had been stolen and recovered by Raytown police more than a month earlier. Raymore police said they followed protocol. It was Raytown...
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

Silver Alert canceled: 69-year old KCK man found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says the 69-year-old man reported missing has been located. —– A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year old man from Kansas City, Kansas. Larry Greene was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18 around 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center. He is 5’8, black, with […]
