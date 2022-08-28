Read full article on original website
One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KCPD investigating homicide on Harrison Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that killed one person. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Harrison Street, near 31st Street and Troost. A man, who has yet to be identified,...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
3 treated after south Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were displaced after a fire late Wednesday morning at the Canyon Creek Apartments in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Some residents said they heard a loud explosion and saw smoke coming out of the building.
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after overnight death is determined to be suspicious
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation has been opened by Kansas City police after an overnight death is determined to be suspicious. Overnight Tuesday at about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Gillespie on a reported shooting and dead body call. Officers located an unresponsive...
Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 17-year-old
Police said the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri was 17 years old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
Overland Park Fire Department says discarded cigarette caused Thursday morning apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department says it has reached a conclusion on the cause of an early morning apartment fire. OPFD says an improperly discarded cigarette ignited the fire Thursday at the Meadowlark Hills Apartments. Fire investigators say 'carelessly discarded smoking material' caused the early...
KCK police spot and capture escaped Lansing Correctional inmate
LANSING, Kan. — Police say a keen-eyed Kansas City, Kansas, police officer spotted and took an escaped inmate into Custody on Thursday morning. Michael Strode, who escaped earlier this week from the Lansing Correctional Facility, was arrested walking near 7th & Kansas around 9:30 a.m. KCKPD took him into...
Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
Couple upset Raymore police held them at gunpoint after being stopped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore mistakenly held a senior couple at gunpoint for felony vehicle theft. The Belton couple was driving their son's truck, which had been stolen and recovered by Raytown police more than a month earlier. Raymore police said they followed protocol. It was Raytown...
Overland Park police release suspect description after girl reports attempted kidnapping
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a girl Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the attempted kidnapping happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street. The girl told police that a white male, between 16 and 20...
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Couple caught in middle of Kansas City police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Silver Alert canceled: 69-year old KCK man found
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says the 69-year-old man reported missing has been located. —– A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year old man from Kansas City, Kansas. Larry Greene was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18 around 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center. He is 5’8, black, with […]
KCK police end Silver Alert after man missing for nearly two weeks is located
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — UPDATE: Larry Greene has been located safely. Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man. Authorities said Larry Greene was last seen Aug. 18 about 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center. Police said Greene has dementia. Anyone who has...
Critical injury accident on 71 highway lodges car between semi-trailer and concrete median
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD reports that one person was sent to the hospital in critical condition following an accident on 71 Highway and 18th Street. Police say the crash left one car pinned between a semi-trailer and the median. Investigators responded to meet emergency personnel on a reported...
