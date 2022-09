PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh cornerback MJ Devonshire spent a portion of the summer watching highlights of old Backyard Brawls wondering what it might be like to make one of the iconic plays in a a series whose history stretches to the 19th century. He doesn’t have to wonder anymore. Devonshire snagged a pass that caromed off the hands of West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and raced 56 yards to the end zone with 2:58 remaining as the Panthers rallied for a 38-31 victory Thursday night in the return of the Brawl following a 10-year hiatus. “This is one of the greatest rivalries in college football and I just did something crazy I’m going to get to tell my kids about,” Devonshire said.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO