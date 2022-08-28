Fashion brand Ted Baker has revealed that recovering store footfall helped support higher sales over the past quarter as it prepares for its US takeover.Last month, the retail business agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.Shareholders will vote on the move on September 29, with the deal expected to complete in the final quarter of 2022.On Friday, Ted Baker told shareholders that overall revenues rose by 3.4% over the three months to July compared with the same period last year.Store sales grew by 20.4% over the period, as shoppers returned...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO