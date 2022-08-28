Florida State defensive end Jared Verse: 'Get your popcorn ready'

Florida State football is flying high after winning their first season-opener since 2016. The Seminoles decimated the Duquesne Dukes by 40 with a final score of 47-7. Happy times are back in the Sunshine State for the FSU program.

One player in particular was fired up after the blowout win. Defensive end Jared Verse, a transfer from Albany who recorded four tackles and a whole sack. Great first day of work for Verse and obviously the DL unit as a whole. The performance from him and his teammates had Verse ready to make some bold declarations regarding the rest of the season. And he sure made ’em in his postgame press conference.

Here was Verse after the game, discussing how the performance against Duquesne is a pre-cursor of the domination to come for the Seminoles this season; you can watch his comments here or read them in full below.

Jared Verse on Florida State’s win vs. Duquesne

“Now honestly I feel like the only thing I can really say is…it’s kind of like a stepping stone to our whole season, you know. What, way back when I told everybody, you know, get your popcorn get ready. It’s just the beginning of. It’s the previews. Be ready. Like, we’re gonna have a whole season of things just like that domination and destruction…” of Duquesne. Important to remember that they just beat the worst team on their schedule. Road gets tougher to hoe from here.

But plenty to love from the entire team this past Saturday, according to Verse.

“The offensive line did exactly what they had to do. The defensive line we did what we had to do. And we’re going to get even better going up against new opponents every week, figuring out our weaknesses every week. We’re just going to get better. So clearly, just get your popcorn, right. It’s about to be a movie.”

Both sides of the line of scrimmage played extraordinary per Verse. Great play in the trenches, something Florida State football hasn’t had in a number of years. In Mike Norvell’s third season, perhaps the ‘Noles are finally returning to their expected standard.

As for Jared Verse, an exciting start to his career. And a very excited Verse met the media at that press conference. FSU has a good one in their DL room.