4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert commits to Purdue

(Photo courtesy of EJ Holland/On3)

Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert has committed to Purdue. He chose the Boilermakers over multiple programs including Kentucky, Iowa, and LSU.

Gilbert is the No. 309 overall prospect and No. 42 defensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Indiana.

On3 rates him even higher than the other major recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. In the most recent release of the 2023 On300, Gilbert is the No. 190 overall prospect, No. 25 defensive lineman and No. 2 player in Indiana.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Gilbert immediately becomes the Boilermakers’ highest-ranked commit in this cycle, joining a class that currently has 17 other pledges. His commitment moves Purdue up five spots in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings from No. 48 nationally to No. 43.

Gilbert has an On3 NIL Valuation of $11K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Kendrick Gilbert:

“Physically-gifted defensive lineman with one of the best frames and length in the 2023 cycle. Has measured at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds with arms over 35 inches prior to his senior season. Possesses elite length. Plays for a top high school program in Indiana and helped his team to a state title as a junior. Moves all over the defensive line, but projects as a defensive tackle long-term.

“Gives opposing offensive linemen issues with his length. A solid on-field athlete. Quickness is solid to good. Shows flashes of a quick first step but can be inconsistent with his jump off the ball. Shows good speed in pursuit with the ability to track down runners from the backside. Can ratchet up his production as a senior, as he was credited with 45 tackles and five sacks as a junior. Just scratching the surface of his considerable potential.”