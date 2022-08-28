Cade Cunningham to Sharife Cooper: Where the 2020 5-stars are now

2020 Consensus No. 1 Cade Cunningham (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It is always fun to look at previous classes and see where guys are now. The 2020 high school class was an interesting one. They are the ones who had to play their freshmen seasons coming out of a pandemic. They were also the first class eligible for the G-League Ignite program.

There were 20 consensus five-stars in the 2020 high school class. Sixteen of the players chose the college route, and four of them chose to play for the G-League Ignite program. Eighteen of the 20 five-stars were one-and-done guys and entered the 2021 NBA Draft. Seven of the top ten players drafted in 2021 were out of the 2020 high school class. Caleb Love and Moussa Cisse are the only two players who remain in college.

While On3 did not do individual rankings, the On3 Consensus dates back to the 2009 high school class. The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that equally compiles ratings and rankings from all four of the major recruiting media services.

Let’s go through the 2020 On3 Consensus five-stars and see where they are now, just two full seasons removed from high school.

1. Cade Cunningham | Montverde (FL) Academy

Cade Cunningham committed to Oklahoma State, where he averaged 20.1-points, 6.2-rebounds, 3.5-assists, and 1.4-steals in 27 games played. After his single season in Stillwater, Cunningham was Consensus first-team All-American, BIG-12 Player of the Year, and first-team All-BIG-12.

Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. In his rookie season, he averaged 17.4-points, 5.5-rebounds, and 5.6-assists per game. The 6-foot-6 guard was first-team All-Rookie.

2. Jalen Green | Napa (CA) Prolific Prep

Jalen Green decided to skip the college route and play for the G-League Ignite program. He averaged 17.9-points, 4.1-rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his season in the G-league.

Green was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. In his rookie season, he averaged 17.3-points, 3.4-rebounds, and 2.6-assists in 67 games. The 6-foot-4 guard was first-team All-Rookie.

3. Jonathan Kuminga | Elizabeth (NJ) The Patrick School

Jonathan Kuminga joined Jalen Green in going the G-League Ignite route. He averaged 15.8-points, 7.2-rebounds, and 2.7-assists in the G-League.

Kuminga was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. In 70 games, he averaged 9.3-points and 3.3-rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward played in four games in the NBA Finals, where he won his first NBA Championship.

4. Evan Mobley | Temecula (CA) Rancho Christian

Evan Mobley committed to Southern California, where he averaged 16.4-points, 8.7-rebounds, and 2.9-blocks. He was the PAC-12 Player of the Year, PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and second-team Consensus All-American.

Mobley was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 15.0-points, 8.3-rebounds, 2.5-assists, and 1.7-blocks as a rookie. Mobley was first-team All-Rookie.

5. Ziaire Williams | Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon

Ziaire Williams committed to Stanford, where he averaged 10.7-points, 4.6-rebounds, and 2.2-assists per game.

Williams was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.1-points and 2.1-rebounds in 21.7 minutes as a rookie.

6. BJ Boston | Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon

BJ Boston committed to Kentucky, where he averaged 11.5-points, 4.5-rebounds, and 1.6-assists per game.

Boston was the No. 51 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. In 51 games, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 6.7-points and 2.2-rebounds per game.

7. Scottie Barnes | Montverde (FL) Academy

Scottie Barnes committed to Florida State, where he averaged 10.3-points, 4.0-rebounds, 4.1-assists, and 1.5 steals. He was named ACC Rookie of the Year and third-team All-ACC.

Barnes was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 15.3-points, 7.5-rebounds, 3.5-assists, and 1.1-steals as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 forward was the NBA Rookie of the Year.

8. Terrence Clarke | Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy

Terrence Clarke committed to Kentucky, where he played in eight games and averaged 9.6-points, 2.6-rebounds, and 2.0-assists.

Clarke declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and tragically passed away prior to draft night.

9. Jalen Suggs | Minneapolis (MN) Minnehaha Academy

Jalen Suggs committed to Gonzaga, where he averaged 14.4-points, 5.3-rebounds, 4.5-assists, and 1.9-steals. He was WCC Rookie of the Year, first-team All-WCC, second-team Consensus All-American, and NCAA All-Tournament.

Suggs was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 11.8-points, 3.6-rebounds, and 4.4-assists as a rookie.

10. Jaden Springer | Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

Jaden Springer committed to

, where he averaged 12.5-points, 3.5-rebounds, and 2.9-assists per game. He was named on the first-team All-SEC Rookie team.

Springer was the No. 28 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Springer played in 19 games for the G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats where the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.9-points, 4.7-rebounds, 2.8-assists, and 1.5-steals per game.

11. Greg Brown | Austin (TX) Vandegriff High

Greg Brown committed to Texas, where he averaged 9.3-points, 6.2-rebounds, and 1.0-blocks. He was named on the first-team All-BIG-12 Rookie team.

Brown was the No. 43 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. The 2020 five-star was picked by the New Orleans Pelicans and then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-7 forward played in 48 games for Portland, where he averaged 4.7-points and 2.8-rebounds.

12. Joshua Christopher | Lakewood (CA) Mayfair High

Joshua Christopher committed to Arizona State, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7-rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 15 games.

Christopher was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.9-points, 2.5-rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 74 games as a rookie.

13. Jalen Johnson | Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet High

Jalen Johnson committed to Duke, where he averaged 11.2-points, 6.1-rebounds, 2.2-assists, and 1.2 blocks in 13 games.

Johnson was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The 6-foot-8 forward played in 22 games and averaged 2.4-points and 1.2-rebounds as a rookie.

14. Caleb Love |St. Louis (MO) Christian Brothers

Caleb Love committed to North Carolina, where is about to start his junior season. Through his first 68 games, two seasons, he is averaging 13.6-points, 3.1-rebounds, and 3.6-assists. The 2020 five-star has won 47 games and is shooting 35.0 percent from the field. The 6-foot-4 guard was 2021 first-team All-ACC freshman and 2022 NCAA All-Tournament.

15. Daishen Nix | Las Vegas (NV) Trinity International

Daishen Nix decided to skip the college route and play for the G-League Ignite program. He averaged 8.8-points, 5.3-rebounds, and 5.3-assists in the G-League.

Nix went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He signed with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 3.2-points and 1.7-assists in 24 games as a rookie.

16. Keon Johnson | Bell Buckle (TN) The Webb School

Keon Johnson committed to

, where he averaged 11.3-points, 3.5-rebounds, and 2.5-assists. He was named first-team SEC All-Freshman.

Johnson was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The New York Knicks drafted and traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers traded Johnson to the Portland Trail Blazers mid-season. The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 7.2-points, 2.2-rebounds, and 2.1-assists in 37 rookie games.

17. Moussa Cisse | Memphis (TN) Lausanne Collegiate

Moussa Cisse committed to Memphis, where he averaged 6.6-points, 6.3-rebounds, and 1.6-blocks per game. At the end of his freshman season, the 2020 five-star transferred to Oklahoma State, where he averaged 7.2-points, 6.5-rebounds, and 1.9-blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center was the 2021 AAC Rookie of the Year and the 2022 BIG-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

18. Day’Ron Sharpe Montverde (FL) Academy

Day’Ron Sharpe committed to North Carolina, where he averaged 9.5-points, 7.6-rebounds, and 0.9-blocks per game. He was first-team ACC All-Freshman.

Sharpe was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-9 post played in 32 games and averaged 6.2-points and 5.0-rebounds as a rookie.

19. Isaiah Todd | Raleigh (NC) Word of God

Isaiah Todd decided to skip college and go the G-League Ignite route. He averaged 12.3-points and 4.9-rebounds per game.

Todd was the No. 31 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Milwaukee Bucks drafted the 2020 five-star and traded him to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers then traded Todd to the Washington Wizards. Todd played in 12 NBA games as a rookie and averaged 1.7-points and 1.0-rebounds.

20. Sharife Cooper | Powder Springs (GA) McEachern High

Sharife Cooper committed to Auburn, where he averaged 20.2-points and 8.1-assists in 13 games. He was first-team SEC All-Freshman.

Cooper was the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played in 22 G-League games with the College Park Skyhawks. He averaged 17.1-points and 7.3-assists as a rookie.