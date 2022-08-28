ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ruffin McNeill discusses his return to East Carolina

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ry6a_0hYjBR0l00
M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ruffin McNeill is always on the sidelines early during game days. NC State’s special assistant to the head coach waits to greet each athlete before kickoff, offering words of encouragement and hugs to the Wolfpack.

When McNeill walks into Dowdy-Ficklen stadium next weekend, he knows it will be a truly unique experience from the rest of his more-than four decades of coaching.

McNeill played at East Carolina from 1976-80 and returned as a head coach from 2010-2015, winning 42 games and taking the Pirates to four bowl games. The athletic department fired him after the 2015 season and, while that hurt, the coach has no ill-will towards his alma mater.

“That part was tough,” McNeill said. “ I made a lot of friends and family, so it was tough. I mean, I’m only human with that, but never any negative words from my part. Things happen in this business. I’ve been in it a long time.”

Heading into his third season with NC State, McNeill returns to the stadium he built so many memories in over those years.

“The emotion will be different,” McNeill said. “I have played on that turf and also coached on that turf, so I’m sure there will be some emotional feelings there. I was 17 years old the first time I played on that thing.”

McNeill enters unprecedented territory Sept. 3, coaching against the team he suited up for and led to national notoriety as a coach. He still plans on being out on the field before the game next Saturday.

“I don’t know how it’ll be exactly,” McNeill said. “The boys here are used to me coming out early, so if I’m not out early, the boys here, they’ll wonder what’s happening. So I’ve got to make sure I’m in the spot so they can see me and I can give them a hug and a word of encouragement here.”

During practices and games, the legendary coach watches the Wolfpack from the sidelines and offers feedback to head coach and close friend Dave Doeren. The two coaches met more than 20 years ago when Doeren was working at USC as a graduate assistant and McNeill was coaching the defensive line at Fresno State.

They built a genuine and extremely strong bond after that year on the west coast. McNeill said he considers Doeren and his family part of his own.

“There’s a love, and a friendship, and a mentorship, all of those combined in one,” he said.

Even when the two were coaching against each other for bitter in-state rivals, they still talked and maintained that friendship. Whenever McNeill encountered hardship in his career, Doeren was always one of the first people to reach out.

“During some challenging times in my career, the first phone call I got was from Dave,” McNeill said. “I mean, you can’t make that up.”

McNeill, Doeren and the rest of the Wolfpack can see the extremely high expectations surrounding the program this fall. From coaching ECU into the AP top-25, to helping Oklahoma reach three-consecutive College Football Playoffs, McNeil knows how to manage and address hype.

“The expectations are great to have I think,” McNeill said. “I’ve been a part of teams where no expectation was there and teams in my coaching career that had expectations. I like the latter.”

He added that NC State is approaching things the right way headed into its first game week of 2022.

“What comes with that is knowing how to handle it,” McNeil said. “And these guys understand preparation is key. They understand daily focus is key.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nsjonline.com

Wolfpack tries to avoid Pirate ambush

RALEIGH — When East Carolina and 13th-ranked NC State meet Saturday, it will be the 32nd time the two programs have played but just the fifth time it’s happened in Greenville. For the Wolfpack, who hold an 18-13 edge in the series, it’s a chance to ease the...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead vows to return 'better than ever'

On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program announced that freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, an anticipated centerpiece, suffered a fracture in his right foot during a team workout on Monday, underwent surgery the next day, and is already rehabbing, intending to play in the fall. But the fall ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiting prospect transfers to NC school

Five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers just cut his drive to Durham in half. While that may not be the reason for announcing his transfer from Rosedale Christian Academy in Maryland on Monday night to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., it shouldn't hurt Duke basketball's chances to land him ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News

Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruffin Mcneill
ncataggies.com

A&T Continues Its Winning Ways Over NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina A&T won its 11th straight over rival North Carolina Central University (NCCU) with a 3-1 win (25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-10) Tuesday night at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It was the Aggies third straight win this season as they improved to 3-1. "It's always nice to get a win on the road and that it was Central, a big rival," A&T coach Hal Clifton said. "That's a solid win, and we're certainly happy that we were able to come out of here with a victory. I thought Central fought really hard."
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#College Football#Bowl Games#Nc State#Dowdy Ficklen
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
NEW BERN, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy