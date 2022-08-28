ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

NFL scouts flocking to Clemson to see loaded Tigers roster

By Matt Connolly
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1QqK_0hYjAyuP00
Clemson's Trenton Simpson should be one of the best linebackers in the country in 2022. (John Byrum/Getty Images)

Clemson is used to having NFL scouts attend practices throughout the year.

After all, the Tigers have had a ton of talent roll through during their incredible stretch of 11-straight 10-win seasons.

But even by Clemson standards, the number of scouts on hand at practices this preseason was unusually large.

That’s what happens when you have a loaded roster, led by a defensive front that should be the best in college football.

“We always have [scouts] here, but we’ve had a lot of guys here, and they’re staying a while,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Some years they’re here, drop some donuts off, watch a little tape and they’re gone. But man, some of them have been here two days.”

Three Tigers defenders appeared on ESPN’s most recent mock draft — linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 12, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at 15 and defensive end Myles Murphy at 18.

Other players on the Clemson defense likely to get drafted include Tyler Davis, KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro.

“I guess we’ve got some guys they like. So it’s a good opportunity for our guys to be evaluated, and that’s awesome,” Swinney said. “There are a lot of guys that I think have pro potential.”

NFL scouts attending practices doesn’t just help players currently eligible for the draft. It also is an opportunity for underclassmen to impress and catch scouts’ eyes for the future.

Clemson also uses the presence of NFL scouts in recruiting to let prospects know that if they come play for the Tigers, they will get plenty of attention.

“It’s good for the young guys to know that if you come to Clemson you’re going to have that opportunity to be evaluated,” Swinney said. “I think since I’ve been the head coach I’m second in draft picks. So we’ve had a lot of guys get the opportunity.”

Clemson only had two players drafted in the 2022 draft but had at least five players drafted each of the previous three years.

The Tigers had seven first-round picks during that three-year stretch.

“Last year was not a big group for us, because all of those guys are back,” Swinney said. “Hopefully they’ll do what they’re supposed to do this year and a lot of them will get the opportunity next spring.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Kirby Smart on Jalon Walker: 'He's going to be a helluva player'

As UGA prepares for their week one opener versus Oregon, head coach Kirby Smart is focused on starting the season off on the right foot as they defend their National Championship. But this week Smart gave praise to his freshman linebacker Jalon Smith, speaking about how he’s been contributing to the Bulldog’s defense.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Urban Meyer defends Scott Frost after onside kick debacle in Dublin

In what has become an all too familiar story, Scott Frost and Nebraska snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to start their season. With momentum on their side and a multi-score lead, the Cornhuskers tried an onside kick. It failed and Northwestern snatched momentum. Everyone piled on to Frost’s decision, including Frost himself.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Xavier Thomas
On3.com

Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy's ascension is nothing short of impressive

The old adage that having two quarterbacks means you don't have one doesn't apply for Michigan Wolverines football. U-M has two capable signal-callers — senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy — who the staff believes can bring another championship to Ann Arbor. We break down where McCarthy has improved the most and how impressive his ascension has been.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond claimed by Cleveland Browns

Tuesday was a tough day for Kellen Mond, but Wednesday proved to bring greener pastures. To illustrate, the former Texas A&M signal caller was cut by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the franchise who drafted him in the third round at one point in time. While the new regime in Minnesota didn’t believe in Mond, it’s evident at least one team does, as the Cleveland Browns claimed the quarterback on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Scouts#Recruiting#American Football#Tigers#Espn
On3.com

Cedric Tillman details the impact of adding wide receiver Bru McCoy

The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into the 2022 football season with a bit of extra juice following the news that USC transfer wideout Bru McCoy is eligible to play this season. Cedric Tillman, returning star receiver for the Vols, described the impact McCoy could make for the team now that he’s officially clear for 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pete Thamel: Don't underestimate the power of five-star freshman Conner Weigman at Texas A&M

In a year where plenty of SEC teams return stars to the quarterback position, Texas A&M does not. However, the Aggies have plenty of options for finding their next one. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King won the position battle in camp and will start Week 1 for Jimbo Fisher. But ESPN’s Pete Thamel doesn’t see an end to Texas A&M’s QB battle quite yet. He still believes LSU transfer Max Johnson and blue-chip freshman Conner Weigman will earn serious snaps at some point this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Joel Klatt explains Oklahoma ranking, claps back at Sooners fan

College Football analyst Joel Klatt is taking on Oklahoma fans head-first after gypping them in his preseason CFB Top 10 (which you can find at the bottom of this post). The new-look Sooners missed the cut entirely for Klatt. Likely because they replaced their head coach with Brent Venables — a great defensive coordinator who has never held a head coaching job — and welcome a new quarterback to the fold.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Penn State players cut in the final wave of NFL roster moves

It was cutdown day in the NFL yesterday, and over 1,000 NFL players are now looking for a new home after failing to make the 53-man roster for their current teams. Fourteen players are former Penn State Nittany Lions who will now look for a new home. Check out the full list of players here, and PFF provides stats for context.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy