NFL scouts flocking to Clemson to see loaded Tigers roster

Clemson's Trenton Simpson should be one of the best linebackers in the country in 2022. (John Byrum/Getty Images)

Clemson is used to having NFL scouts attend practices throughout the year.

After all, the Tigers have had a ton of talent roll through during their incredible stretch of 11-straight 10-win seasons.

But even by Clemson standards, the number of scouts on hand at practices this preseason was unusually large.

That’s what happens when you have a loaded roster, led by a defensive front that should be the best in college football.

“We always have [scouts] here, but we’ve had a lot of guys here, and they’re staying a while,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Some years they’re here, drop some donuts off, watch a little tape and they’re gone. But man, some of them have been here two days.”

Three Tigers defenders appeared on ESPN’s most recent mock draft — linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 12, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at 15 and defensive end Myles Murphy at 18.

Other players on the Clemson defense likely to get drafted include Tyler Davis, KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro.

“I guess we’ve got some guys they like. So it’s a good opportunity for our guys to be evaluated, and that’s awesome,” Swinney said. “There are a lot of guys that I think have pro potential.”

NFL scouts attending practices doesn’t just help players currently eligible for the draft. It also is an opportunity for underclassmen to impress and catch scouts’ eyes for the future.

Clemson also uses the presence of NFL scouts in recruiting to let prospects know that if they come play for the Tigers, they will get plenty of attention.

“It’s good for the young guys to know that if you come to Clemson you’re going to have that opportunity to be evaluated,” Swinney said. “I think since I’ve been the head coach I’m second in draft picks. So we’ve had a lot of guys get the opportunity.”

Clemson only had two players drafted in the 2022 draft but had at least five players drafted each of the previous three years.

The Tigers had seven first-round picks during that three-year stretch.

“Last year was not a big group for us, because all of those guys are back,” Swinney said. “Hopefully they’ll do what they’re supposed to do this year and a lot of them will get the opportunity next spring.”