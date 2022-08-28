The official IT and unofficial Texas depth chart - Offense

In a year where plenty of SEC teams return stars to the quarterback position, Texas A&M does not. However, the Aggies have plenty of options for finding their next one. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King won the position battle in camp and will start Week 1 for Jimbo Fisher. But ESPN’s Pete Thamel doesn’t see an end to Texas A&M’s QB battle quite yet. He still believes LSU transfer Max Johnson and blue-chip freshman Conner Weigman will earn serious snaps at some point this season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO