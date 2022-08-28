The official IT and unofficial Texas depth chart - Offense
On Saturday we offered up our predictions for the depth chart on defense and special teams. Today we give you the offense ahead of the official depth chart release on Monday.
On Saturday we offered up our predictions for the depth chart on defense and special teams. Today we give you the offense ahead of the official depth chart release on Monday.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0