Auburn names TJ Finley starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season opener

The Auburn Tigers now officially have their starting quarterback named for the season opener against Mercer. After a tight battle between Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada and TJ Finley, Finley will be leading the Tigers onto the field on Sep. 3.

“T.J. Finley will be @AuburnFootball’s starting QB, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Chris Low of ESPN. “He ended last season as the Tigers’ starter, and Bryan Harsin has been impressed with Finley’s improved command of the offense this preseason. Auburn opens its season Saturday at home against Mercer.”

Moreover, Finley took control of the Tigers offense late last season after transferring into the program from LSU in 2021 and was the incumbent quarterback in the battle. Adding to the tough decision were former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada and former Oregon QB Robby Ashford.

Finley came in as Auburn’s starter for the final three games of the 2021 season after former quarterback Bo Nix sustained an ankle injury that required surgery.

The Tigers went 0-3 with Finley at the helm, but never lost a game by more than one score, forcing No. 3 Alabama into a four-overtime Iron Bowl thriller in the regular season finale before dropping the Birmingham Bowl to No.24 Houston 17-13. He would go on to finish last season with 827 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Prior to the decision, head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledged that last year’s competition was different with Bo Nix being somewhat solidified as the starter and that this season they would be evaluating everything, including the intangibles.

“It’s really everything right, it’s every meeting,” said Harsin. “That’s one of the things, too, at the quarterback position, every meeting: Are guys early? they got their notebooks out? Are they ready to go? It’s just this whole pro approach is what it is. And you can tell who your quarterback is when you walk into a room. That guy’s sitting there. He’s got his notebook out. He’s locked in. He’s dialed. He sits in the meeting room and he pays attention. He knows the answers. He’s flowing with the coach. He’s one of the first guys out there on the field. He’s getting warmed up. He’s got command of what’s going on, so just every single thing.”

