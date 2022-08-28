Ten Most Wanted Auburn recruiting targets

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paul Finebaum believes Marcus Freeman has already surpassed Brian Kelly on the recruiting front
One of the biggest changes at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman is recruiting success. The Fighting Irish are generating plenty of buzz on the trail since Freeman took over for Brian Kelly. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum is already sold on Freeman as a recruiter, saying he’s topped Kelly on...
Dan Mullen predicts SEC West order to finish ahead of 2022 season
A former SEC coach who spent time at Florida and Mississippi State, Dan Mullen was let go by the Gators during the 2021 season. For 2022, at least, he’s taking a step away from coaching and into the studio, where Mullen will be an analyst for ESPN. Now, Dan...
LSU commit, a top-50 recruit, plans to attend Auburn-Penn State game
Jaxson Dart reveals his biggest areas of growth entering 2022 season
Ole Miss is a few days away from their opener against Troy and still hasn’t named a starting quarterback. Lane Kiffin has yet to commit to either Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer as their starter. Even with no decision made yet, Dart says he’s still trying to improve his game headed into the season.
South Carolina players talk familiar face coming back to Williams-Brice Stadium
Jamyest Williams will once again grace the grounds at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, but things will be a little different this time around. There’s the obvious change, Williams will be in blue and white and not garnet and black. Williams left South Carolina four games into the 2019 season and transferred to Georgia State a few months later.
Paul Finebaum calls Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'crazy' for his 'biblical' quarterback decision
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surprised many around college football with his plan at quarterback. Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii before a full-time starter will be named in Week 3. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum made his thoughts...
Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy's ascension is nothing short of impressive
The old adage that having two quarterbacks means you don't have one doesn't apply for Michigan Wolverines football. U-M has two capable signal-callers — senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy — who the staff believes can bring another championship to Ann Arbor. We break down where McCarthy has improved the most and how impressive his ascension has been.
Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
Urban Meyer defends Scott Frost after onside kick debacle in Dublin
In what has become an all too familiar story, Scott Frost and Nebraska snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to start their season. With momentum on their side and a multi-score lead, the Cornhuskers tried an onside kick. It failed and Northwestern snatched momentum. Everyone piled on to Frost’s decision, including Frost himself.
Nick Saban reveals what he told Brian Kelly about the LSU head coaching opportunity
Brian Kelly took a risk this offseason, leaving Notre Dame and packing his bags to head south for the LSU job. Spending his coaching career in the midwest, Kelly will now be facing the challenge of the SEC on a weekly basis with the Tigers. Before taking the job, Kelly...
Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes star tailback waived, searching for new home
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Paul Finebaum calls Notre Dame's playoff hopes a 'lost cause' before season-opener
The path to the College Football Playoff is a tough one for No. 5 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish start the year against No. 2 Ohio State and also have matchups with Clemson and USC on the schedule. Before Marcus Freeman’s group even played a down, SEC Network host Paul...
Kirby Smart on Jalon Walker: 'He's going to be a helluva player'
As UGA prepares for their week one opener versus Oregon, head coach Kirby Smart is focused on starting the season off on the right foot as they defend their National Championship. But this week Smart gave praise to his freshman linebacker Jalon Smith, speaking about how he’s been contributing to the Bulldog’s defense.
Sam Pittman gives incredible anecdote when asked about prepping for Cincinnati without knowing the QB
Arkansas welcomes Cincinnati to open the 2022 season, and head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are prepping for the possibility that it could either Ben Bryant or Evan Prater at quarterback for the Bearcats. And when it comes to figuring out how a game will be played, especially the...
Cedric Tillman details the impact of adding wide receiver Bru McCoy
The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into the 2022 football season with a bit of extra juice following the news that USC transfer wideout Bru McCoy is eligible to play this season. Cedric Tillman, returning star receiver for the Vols, described the impact McCoy could make for the team now that he’s officially clear for 2022.
ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Georgia Score
Welcome to the first edition of the game score prediction for this season. If you were here last year, you know the drill. Our team of contributors offer their game score predictions each week. You can pick your favorite or ignore them all together. The Ducks are headed to the...
On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings Top 10
There’s a new No. 2 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings Top 10 as of last night. With a commitment from from four-star Mount Pleasant (S.C.) offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia has ascended back into the second position behind SEC rival Alabama. That isn’t the only movement we’ve seen in the past few weeks, though. A handful of key commitments and decommitments have shifted things around among the top recruiting classes in the country.
JD PicKell: Michigan's defense could ultimately factor into ongoing quarterback competition
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have found themselves in one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the country. Should Michigan go with the veteran, though limited, Cade McNamara, or the young and high-upside J.J. McCarthy?. On top of all that, Michigan struggling to decide on which quarterback to...
Thanks to NIL, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud gifts ‘game day suits’ to teammates
NIL has generated a lot of negative attention over the past 15 months. But there are moments when you get to see the pure awesomeness that name, image and likeness sometimes creates. One of those moments took place Thursday with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. In a tweet shared by...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Auburn makes move for WR Adam Hopkins
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins has a ways to go in his recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has official visits scheduled through early November, and a decision is likely to come after that. Thus far, Texas A&M is the only school to get him on campus in that capacity, though according to AuburnLive’s Keith Niebuhr, Auburn will host him on Oct. 29.
