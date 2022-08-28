Read full article on original website
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
Psychosocial Guidance for Women’s Chronic Disease Management
Women are more often distressed from chronic conditions than men, and this distress reduces their quality and quantity of life. They are also more likely to experience depression and anxiety as a result of chronic problems. Now experts recommend women access disease management programs with comprehensive psychosocial assessment and treatment.
The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing
Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
Social Capital and Coping: Friendships Make the Difference
Community power can be described in terms of social capital, which can be used to heal and rebuild after a crisis. Family wealth rather than ability increasingly determines a person’s financial future. Places where cross-class relationships grow greatly improve the economic prospects of children living in poverty. Therapists should...
Early Response to Eating Disorder Treatment
Does it matter how quickly eating disorder symptoms decrease when starting treatment? Yes, it absolutely does. An abundance of evidence accumulated over the last 20 years reinforces that early response to treatment is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Those who experience symptomatic improvement within the first few weeks of treatment fare better overall. For example, if we see a reduction in binge eating or purging – or in the case of anorexia nervosa, an increase in weight – within eight weeks of initiating therapy, chances are the individual will:
Mass Shooters: A Systematic Psychiatric Study
A new study indicates there is an association, not a causal relationship, between mass shooting and undiagnosed, untreated psychiatric illness. Researchers found psychiatric illnesses including schizophrenia, mood disorders, delusional disorder, severe personality disorders and others. Individuals who suffer from psychiatric illness and get appropriate treatment are not any more violent...
How to Have a Balanced and Stress-Resistant Life
Some things, like wanting to be liked by everyone, are near guarantees of stress and unhappiness. Other factors are highly associated with health and happiness. Like a tripod that is a very strong and stable structure, these are three "legs" that can keep people solidly anchored to a stable life.
Reducing Social Isolation Isn’t Rocket Science, or Is It?
Social connection is vitally important to mental and physical health. Individuals need to take the risks of social isolation as seriously for their own health and safety as NASA does for astronauts. NASA CONNECT strategies help people combat social isolation in their own lives. When you think about the dangers...
What Happens in Vagus
The vagus nerve is a primary component of the parasympathetic nervous system and a direct link between the gut and the brain. Gut-Brain communication through the vagus nerve involves cell-mediated sensing, microbiota direct signaling, and indirect signaling. Manipulation of the vagus nerve via electrical stimulation has been shown effective in...
How the Mind-Body Connection Works
Brain research shows that there is a complex interplay between mind and body. Our brain's mapping of where we are in space is deeply connected to our thinking on topics and in ways that don’t seem aligned. If you make your brain work harder, continually updating where it is...
A Guide to Skillful Action for the Chronically Ill
Skillful action lies in finding the middle ground between too much and too little. Mindfulness practice helps because, unless you pay attention to the present moment, you can find yourself engaged in too many tasks. When considering skillful action, it’s also helpful to pay attention to skillful inaction. Skillful...
Does Keeping Time Prevent You From Living in the Past?
Reflecting on positive memories reduces stress and increases well-being, but it does not come naturally to everyone. Relying on the clock to manage daily tasks reduces the likelihood of reflecting on memories and might lessen the sense of well-being. Training oneself to reflect on positive memories might change how we...
