Noteworthy Purdue season-openers since 2000
When it comes to season opening games, this year’s lid-lifter vs. Penn State is as big as they have come for Purdue in recent years. The 2022 Boilermakers may be Jeff Brohm’s best edition yet, as he enters his sixth season in West Lafayette. And a win over visiting Penn State before a FOX national TV audience on Thursday night, Sept. 1, would be a big boost to Purdue’s burgeoning hopes of achieving big things this season coming off last year's 9-4 resume. The last time Purdue won nine games in consecutive seasons? It was 1997 and 1998, Joe Tiller's first two years.
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Penn State
Date/Time/Place: Thursday, September 1, 8:00 PM, Ross-Ade Stadium. Capacity: 57,282 (Ticket Information) 2022 schedule/2021 record: Penn State 7-6 (4-5); Purdue 9-4 (6-3) Series notes: Penn State leads the all-time series 15-3-1 with just two of those meetings coming prior to the Nittany Lions joining the Big Ten in 1993. The Boilermakers have not defeated Penn State since 2004, when Purdue advanced to 5-0 and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Poll after a 20-13 win in Happy Valley. This will only be the second time that Jeff Brohm has taken on Penn State as Purdue's head coach, falling in 35-7 at Beaver Stadium in 2019. Gerad Parker acted as interim head coach the last time Penn State came to Ross-Ade Stadium, leaving with a 62-24 win in October 2016.
Opponent View: Penn State
It's game week! Purdue will take the lid off the 2022 season with a visit from Penn State on Thursday night in prime time. The matchup drips with intrigue for both programs. GoldandBlack.com spoke to Penn State writer Dustin Hockensmith of Pennlive.com to get the skinny on the Nittany Lions in advance of this epic tilt.
