Date/Time/Place: Thursday, September 1, 8:00 PM, Ross-Ade Stadium. Capacity: 57,282 (Ticket Information) 2022 schedule/2021 record: Penn State 7-6 (4-5); Purdue 9-4 (6-3) Series notes: Penn State leads the all-time series 15-3-1 with just two of those meetings coming prior to the Nittany Lions joining the Big Ten in 1993. The Boilermakers have not defeated Penn State since 2004, when Purdue advanced to 5-0 and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Poll after a 20-13 win in Happy Valley. This will only be the second time that Jeff Brohm has taken on Penn State as Purdue's head coach, falling in 35-7 at Beaver Stadium in 2019. Gerad Parker acted as interim head coach the last time Penn State came to Ross-Ade Stadium, leaving with a 62-24 win in October 2016.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO