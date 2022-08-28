Read full article on original website
The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Conductor and Music Director, Stuart Malina
Submitted by Peter J. Tesei Leslie L. Tarkington Lenore de Csepel. The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents a series of five weekend concerts annually. Identical concerts are held on both Saturday at 7:30pm and on Sunday at 3:00pm. The first weekend series will be held on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, the weekend after Labor Day.
Family-Owned Metro Mattress Opens in Greenwich, with Plans for Additional Stores in Connecticut
A ribbon cutting ceremony at the recently opened Metro Mattress at 17 East Putnam Ave was attended by Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Chamber of Commerce director Marcia O’Kane on Tuesday. Metro Mattress is a family owned business established 45 years ago in Syracuse, NY, where the company is...
Rummage Room Celebrates 58th Year with End of Summer Reopening
The Rummage Room will celebrate its 58th year in service to the Old Greenwich community when it reopens on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00am. “Reopening is always exciting for The Rummage Room, and it’s definitely worth a visit,” said Leanne Meyer, Manager of The Rummage Room in a release. “I’m looking forward to reopening on September 6, as we have a lot of new and good quality items for this day. Furthermore, we need your donations of items and your shopping dollars more than ever before because we have so many charities that need help.”
Cameron Frederic Hopper, 89
Judge Cameron F. Hopper, 89, of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. Cameron was born on March 9, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Florence and Thaddeus Hopper. He was the youngest of 3 siblings; his sisters, Carol and Lois having predeceased him. Cameron graduated from Trinity College, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1955, and Yale Law School in 1958. He served in the Connecticut Air National Guard from 1958 to 1964. On August 24, 1957, Cameron married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Helen McClure “Peggy,” whom he met and befriended when they were both twelve years old.
Project Veritas Targets Greenwich Schools with “Gotcha” Video
The night before grade 6 and 9 orientation in Greenwich Schools, Project Veritas, a conservative group founded by James O’Keefe in 2010, dropped what appears to be the first of a multi part gotcha video series revealing alleged liberal bias in Greenwich Schools hiring and curriculum. Mr. O’Keefe introduced...
SINISI: Don’t Shoot the Messenger
Submitted by Dan Sinisi, Greenwich RTC Member, Concerned Parent. Once again Democrats in Greenwich are circling the wagons to defend a broken school system. They are disgusted, they say. But not at the words that were stated by the Cos Cob Assistant Principal. Instead of condemning the words and sentiments this individual, they deflect from his conversation and condemn the messenger, Project Veritas, as a far-right activist organization.
Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video
On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
MOSS: Héctor is the Moderate Candidate We Need, with a Foundation in Service
Hector’s total commitment to Greenwich and his positive can-do attitude make him perfectly suited to represent the 151st district in Hartford, which is why I am supporting Hector Arzeno for State Representative. I work closely with Hector on the RTM and know he has an extensive record of public...
PHOTOS: After Hidden Camera Video Goes Viral, Republicans Demand Accountability
As Greenwich reacted to a viral video of a Greenwich Schools administrator filmed in July by hidden camera, the first day of school was more like the first day of campaign season. Wednesday was marked by reactions to the Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School assistant principal Jeremy Boland...
Greenwich Police Determine “Kill Bob” Sign by RTC HQ was a Misunderstanding
Around 11:30am on Tuesday, Greenwich Police alerted media they had received a complaint regarding a sign that said “Kill Bob” on a fence near the Greenwich Republican Town Committee office. Captain Mark Zuccerella said GPD officers were on scene investigating the complaint. Around 12:45 police updated the media...
CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School
On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
