Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Conductor and Music Director, Stuart Malina

Submitted by Peter J. Tesei Leslie L. Tarkington Lenore de Csepel. The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents a series of five weekend concerts annually. Identical concerts are held on both Saturday at 7:30pm and on Sunday at 3:00pm. The first weekend series will be held on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, the weekend after Labor Day.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Rummage Room Celebrates 58th Year with End of Summer Reopening

The Rummage Room will celebrate its 58th year in service to the Old Greenwich community when it reopens on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00am. “Reopening is always exciting for The Rummage Room, and it’s definitely worth a visit,” said Leanne Meyer, Manager of The Rummage Room in a release. “I’m looking forward to reopening on September 6, as we have a lot of new and good quality items for this day. Furthermore, we need your donations of items and your shopping dollars more than ever before because we have so many charities that need help.”
GREENWICH, CT
Cameron Frederic Hopper, 89

Cameron Frederic Hopper, 89

Judge Cameron F. Hopper, 89, of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. Cameron was born on March 9, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Florence and Thaddeus Hopper. He was the youngest of 3 siblings; his sisters, Carol and Lois having predeceased him. Cameron graduated from Trinity College, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1955, and Yale Law School in 1958. He served in the Connecticut Air National Guard from 1958 to 1964. On August 24, 1957, Cameron married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Helen McClure “Peggy,” whom he met and befriended when they were both twelve years old.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Project Veritas Targets Greenwich Schools with “Gotcha” Video

The night before grade 6 and 9 orientation in Greenwich Schools, Project Veritas, a conservative group founded by James O’Keefe in 2010, dropped what appears to be the first of a multi part gotcha video series revealing alleged liberal bias in Greenwich Schools hiring and curriculum. Mr. O’Keefe introduced...
GREENWICH, CT
SINISI: Don't Shoot the Messenger

SINISI: Don’t Shoot the Messenger

Submitted by Dan Sinisi, Greenwich RTC Member, Concerned Parent. Once again Democrats in Greenwich are circling the wagons to defend a broken school system. They are disgusted, they say. But not at the words that were stated by the Cos Cob Assistant Principal. Instead of condemning the words and sentiments this individual, they deflect from his conversation and condemn the messenger, Project Veritas, as a far-right activist organization.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video

On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School

On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
GREENWICH, CT

