The Rummage Room will celebrate its 58th year in service to the Old Greenwich community when it reopens on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00am. “Reopening is always exciting for The Rummage Room, and it’s definitely worth a visit,” said Leanne Meyer, Manager of The Rummage Room in a release. “I’m looking forward to reopening on September 6, as we have a lot of new and good quality items for this day. Furthermore, we need your donations of items and your shopping dollars more than ever before because we have so many charities that need help.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO