UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”
UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer. Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje...
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard shoves RIZIN opponent Mikuru Asakura during faceoff
Things are heating up between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura. The two fighters had a tense staredown following a press conference on Tuesday in Hawaii promoting their upcoming boxing exhibition bout. Mayweather and Asakura are scheduled to clash at Rizin 38 on Sept. 25 in Japan. During their staredown, both...
Dana White scolds Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Dana White is scolding Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in the title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The result was a stunning last-minute head kick from Edwards to Usman resulting in Leon Edwards capturing the welterweight title.
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”
UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”
Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon. A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.
Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October
Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Kamaru Usman says he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards moments before head kick KO: “I didn’t land it, [who knows] how much damage it could’ve done”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their title fight. Heading into the final round of the UFC 278 main event, Kamaru Usman seemed to be well on his way to successfully defending the UFC welterweight championship against Leon Edwards. He was 3-1 up on the judges’ scorecards, he was in full control, and Edwards appeared to be fading down the stretch.
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
UFC signs the ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva following Bellator release
UFC has reportedly signed Irina Alekseeva, also known as ‘Russian Ronda‘, to a deal following her release by Bellator. For many years now the UFC has had a blossoming women’s roster across a handful of weight classes, but even through the likes of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, they haven’t quite had a female fighter reach the same kind of superstardom as Ronda Rousey.
Sean Strickland punches random tooth, ends up in surgery — ‘They’re going to cut me open’
For any other MMA fighter this might sound like a bizarre sequence of events. But for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, ending up in surgery after punching a random tooth (with no protection) is “on brand” as the kids would say. Strickland also asked his fans to break his...
Israel Adesanya explains why he’s not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I know who’s going to win”
Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori is as good of a matchup as many think. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday in a pivotal fight for both men’s careers. Although both Whittaker and Vettori are 0-2 against the middleweight champ in Adesanya, the winner of the fight will remain a top contender while the loser could become a gatekeeper.
Jorge Masvidal trial date rescheduled for December following joint continuance in Colby Covington case
Jorge Masvidal was expected to go on trial in early Sept. to answer for his alleged street attack on fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington, but a pre-trial hearing at Florida’s 11th Circuit Court on Weds. resulted in a joint continuance with a new pre-trial date of Nov. 17, followed by a trial date of Dec. 5.
Nemkov vs Anderson 2, Pitbull vs Nurmagomedov set for Bellator 288 on Nov. 18
Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will finally come to an end (we hope) when Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Corey Anderson for the second time in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. The two men initially threw...
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Stots vs. Sabatello, Mix vs. Magomedov Bantamweight Grand Prix fights set for Bellator 289 on Dec. 9
The final fight of the Bellator MMA Bantamweight Grand Prix will be decided on Dec. 9, 2022 because the semifinal pairings will headline the Bellator 289 fight card inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Headlining the event will be an interim 135-pound title fight as Raufeon Stots puts his...
