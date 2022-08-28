ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Shining in FIBA World Cup Qualifier

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xtu0d_0hYj8c7q00

The talented Utah Jazz guard is making an impact on world basketball and the communities involved.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has been making his presence felt on and off the court at the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year scored 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists in an 85-81 loss to Lebanon. Clarkson’s grandma was born in Bacolor Pampanga, Philippines, and he qualifies as the team’s naturalized player.

Clarkson has also confirmed that he will play for the Gilas Pilipinas at the FIBA World Cup 2023, as reported by GMA News .

More importantly, Clarkson was active off the court giving back to the community where his roots run deep.

Clarkson donated 50 pairs of shoes and held a basketball camp at the Tenement court in Taguig. This comes to no surprise as Clarkson has never been shy in regard to charity work in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson’s future with the Jazz is up in the air with the possibility of Utah tanking the 2022-23 season. His name has come up in trade rumors, but if the Jazz decide to play for keeps, logic says he’ll most likely stick with the Jazz.

Clarkson averaged 16.1 points per game coming off the bench for the Jazz last year, and owns a skill set that’s in demand in today's NBA. A player that scores in bunches, and is one of the best in the business at creating his own shot.

The Jazz have Clarkson under contract until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Clarkson is among many players that are tied to the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors, and fans are anxiously waiting for that domino fall.

The rumors were hot and heavy last week , and it feels like a resolution may be near. The New York Knicks are a heavy favorite if a trade does happen, but don’t rule out the three-time All-Star calling Salt Lake City home for 2022-23 if the Jazz feel the offers coming in aren’t up to snuff.

Stay tuned in what could be an eventful six weeks before the season opener.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
