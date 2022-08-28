Read full article on original website
Related
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are at the epicenter of the biggest Western drought in history
We need to change fundamentally how we manage and use water.”. A formerly sunken boat rests on a now-dry section of lakebed at drought-stricken Lake Mead on May 10. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health,...
Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"
Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a Utah desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago — just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
Tree Hugger
What's the Difference Between Bison and Buffalo?
Never mind what the unofficial anthem of the American West says about buffalo roaming—this type of bovid is not found on U.S. soil. What we have stateside, making up the best-known herds in Yellowstone National Park and on Catalina Island, are bison. Though bison are sometimes colloquially called buffalo,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Missing Hiker Found Dead After Floods at Utah's Zion National Park
A woman who went missing while hiking in Utah has been found dead -- this after flash floods besieged the area ... and her being swept away may have even been caught on video. The body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was discovered Monday in Zion National Park where she'd been hiking with friends on Friday before going missing that evening. Park officials say she ended up near some sandstone cliffs, known as the Court of the Patriarchs along the Virgin River ... rather far from her last known whereabouts.
This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once
Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
Here’s What It Takes to Bowhunt Giant Mule Deer Bucks in Utah’s High Deserts—in August
Three weeks before Matt Bateman notched his mule deer tag in central Utah, the Beehive State wrapped up its hottest month on record. July in Salt Lake City topped out at an average 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit, an absolutely blistering temperature when you consider that average includes nighttime lows. Meanwhile, up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob
Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022.
Infant and toddler found alone in Arizona desert
A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Dried up Texas river reveals massive dinosaur tracks
It has been millions of years since dinosaurs walked the earth, yet new information about their existence is still being discovered. The most recent case came right here in Texas, where massive dinosaur tracks were discovered in a dried up river.
WATCH: Utah Woman Is Face to Face With Mountain Lion in Terrifying Footage
A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, came face to face with her worst nightmare: a mountain lion. Laurien Elsholz was in the mountains with a group of friends when she stumbled upon the animal feeding on some carrion. She recorded part of the encounter, posted it on Facebook, and also spoke to KSLTV out of Rush Valley about the incident.
El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico
The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
Smithonian
The Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch Turns 100 This Year
A labyrinth of trails branches miles and miles out from the bustling, tourist-packed South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The hike down the South Kaibab Trail is intense: seven-and-a-half miles of sunbaked switchbacks and thousands of feet of elevation change, past endless prickly pear and alien blooms of agave. After five hours of descent, calves wobbling and fortitude waning, you cross a foot bridge spanning the Colorado River and round a final corner, and there it is, against all odds: Phantom Ranch.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0