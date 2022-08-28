MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Bonus Match 5
04-06-20-24-38, Bonus: 36
(four, six, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-six)
Cash4Life
16-23-27-29-57, Cash Ball: 4
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Pick 3 Midday
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
Pick 4 Evening
4-8-5-4
(four, eight, five, four)
Pick 4 Midday
4-6-1-5
(four, six, one, five)
Pick 5 Evening
4-6-4-6-3
(four, six, four, six, three)
Pick 5 Midday
8-0-7-2-7
(eight, zero, seven, two, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000
Comments / 0