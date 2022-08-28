ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Bonus Match 5

04-06-20-24-38, Bonus: 36

(four, six, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-six)

Cash4Life

16-23-27-29-57, Cash Ball: 4

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-5-4

(four, eight, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-1-5

(four, six, one, five)

Pick 5 Evening

4-6-4-6-3

(four, six, four, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-0-7-2-7

(eight, zero, seven, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000

