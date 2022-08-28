The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it clear to residents that no housing would be permitted in the Bolsa Area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County supervisors are concerned the public is confused about the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park as well as Measures Q and R, all of which are interrelated. Supervisor Bob Tiffany called some social media comments opposing Strada Verde “an absolute lie,” and when the Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 23, they agreed to agendize at the next meeting a resolution to spend up to $50,000 to set the record straight.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO