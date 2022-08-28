Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Cooling centers to open for upcoming heatwave
Information provided by County of San Benito and City of San Juan Bautista. With temperature in San Benito County likely to exceed 100 degrees three cooling centers will be open to the public. 470 5th St, Hollister. Friday and Saturday 1-6 p.m. Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building. 649 San Benito...
benitolink.com
San Benito County Supervisors spending $50K on Strada Verde and Measures Q & R info campaign
The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to make it clear to residents that no housing would be permitted in the Bolsa Area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County supervisors are concerned the public is confused about the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park as well as Measures Q and R, all of which are interrelated. Supervisor Bob Tiffany called some social media comments opposing Strada Verde “an absolute lie,” and when the Board of Supervisors met on Aug. 23, they agreed to agendize at the next meeting a resolution to spend up to $50,000 to set the record straight.
benitolink.com
David Pena
David Pena passed away on August 25, 2022 in Los Banos, CA at the age of 90. A full obituary is forthcoming.
benitolink.com
Hollister Planning Commission approves two cannabis greenhouses
In the pipeline since 2019 the two sites will increase cannabis cultivation by more than 677,000 square feet. On Aug. 25 the Hollister Planning Commission approved a site and architectural review for a 337,710-square-foot greenhouse building at 773 San Felipe Road for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis. The commission also approved an extension for an already approved minor subdivision, as well as a site and architectural review of a 13.19-acre parcel located at Wright Road and San Felipe Road to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of cannabis.
benitolink.com
Hwy 156 Improvement Project begins earthwork behind barrier
Caltrans announced it will begin earthwork behind barrier between San Juan Bautista and Hollister for the Highway 156 Improvement Project. It added the project continues with primary work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the current alignment of Hwy. 156. “Now that K-rail has been placed, crews are working...
benitolink.com
High temperatures forecasted over Labor Day weekend
San Benito County said in a news release that a significant multi-day heat event is predicted to unfold over Labor Day weekend, which could result in substantial unplanned heat-related outage activity throughout the PG&E service territory. “Fair and dry weather is expected Wed. with morning low clouds near the coast...
