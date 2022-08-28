Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis ‘like family’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State assistant Courtney Hawkins updates status of star WR Jayden Reed entering Week 1
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins believes wide receiver Jayden Reed is ready to go for the start of the season. Hawkins addressed Reed’s absence in some early offseason practices and was not concerned about Reed’s availability during the season. Hawkins spoke highly of Reed and discussed Reed’s work ethic. Hawkins was aware of Reed missing practices and wanted to make it clear that Reed earned time off during the offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains how freshman Mason Graham carved a key role with the defense for Week 1
Jim Harbaugh revealed who his starting DT will be with the Colorado State game coming up. He’ll be going with 1 of his underclassmen at the position per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. True freshman DT Mason Graham is getting the start on Saturday for Michigan. Graham was a former 4-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 32 DL, and the No. 19. player out of California from the 2022 class. Graham chose to enroll early at Michigan in the fall.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combination for Thursday night opener in Week 1
Minnesota has a fresh look for New Mexico State. The Gophers revealed its uniform combination ahead of Thursday night’s game. The Gophers will roll out an all-maroon look, including a maroon facemask on a matte maroon helmet. The helmet also features the traditional gold “M” logo for Minnesota.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo's new contract provides opportunity for special role with MSU in the event he retires, per report
Tom Izzo agreed to a contract extension that made him a Spartan for life on Aug. 11. Further details about what will be waiting for Izzo once he decides to retire have come out per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. His new contract gives him the chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adrian, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Onsted High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the Secretary of State did not regularly purge dead voters from Qualified Voter List. It does. Prior to the audit, it did not regularly reconcile the voter list from the Driver's License File. A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
seehafernews.com
S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan
There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Comments / 5