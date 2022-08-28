ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

MLive.com

Why is Michigan football's nonconference schedule so bad?

Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener

EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis 'like family'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State assistant Courtney Hawkins updates status of star WR Jayden Reed entering Week 1

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins believes wide receiver Jayden Reed is ready to go for the start of the season. Hawkins addressed Reed’s absence in some early offseason practices and was not concerned about Reed’s availability during the season. Hawkins spoke highly of Reed and discussed Reed’s work ethic. Hawkins was aware of Reed missing practices and wanted to make it clear that Reed earned time off during the offseason.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains how freshman Mason Graham carved a key role with the defense for Week 1

Jim Harbaugh revealed who his starting DT will be with the Colorado State game coming up. He’ll be going with 1 of his underclassmen at the position per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. True freshman DT Mason Graham is getting the start on Saturday for Michigan. Graham was a former 4-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 32 DL, and the No. 19. player out of California from the 2022 class. Graham chose to enroll early at Michigan in the fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
