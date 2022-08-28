ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

kisswtlz.com

Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death

A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
SAGINAW, MI
abc57.com

Three men arrested following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Three men were arrested and charged after police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, according to court records. On Wednesday, a South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver's license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Indiana and Michigan street, reports said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNEM

Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl

Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
BAY COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Suspect Crashes into Train while Fleeing Troopers in Saginaw

A 50-year-old man fleeing Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw hit a moving train, but suffered only minor injuries and is now in jail. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants in the area of 12th and Annesley about 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and kept driving, hitting the train near 17th and Janes. State Police said the suspect’s vehicle was dragged a short distance before breaking free. The suspect was arrested at that point, and troopers found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine during a vehicle search.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Wife reported domestic violence twice in months before Portage murder-suicide, records say

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Police responded twice in two weeks earlier this year to reports of domestic violence by the husband who died this week in a suspected murder-suicide. Henry Lee Bates Jr., 39, his wife, Brianna Bates, 31, and their daughter, Zenzia Bates, 6, were found dead late Tuesday, Aug. 30, at an apartment on East Milham Avenue near South Sprinkle Road in Portage.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.

SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
kisswtlz.com

Genesee County Man Arraigned in Death of Toddler Son

A Mount Morris Township man with a history of violence and abuse is in the Genesee County Jail for killing his toddler son. 39-year-old Michael Butler was arraigned yesterday on charges of felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say Butler killed his 16-month-old son, Chaos McCarthy, and left his body in a ditch off N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township last Thursday. A nearby resident discovered the boy’s body. The body was found with a fractured skull, the likely cause of the boy’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

