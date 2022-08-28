Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death
A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
abc57.com
Three men arrested following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Three men were arrested and charged after police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, according to court records. On Wednesday, a South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver's license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Indiana and Michigan street, reports said.
WNEM
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
Sheriff: Body of missing Coopersville man found in drainpipe
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says construction workers found a man's body Wednesday morning in a storm sewer drainpipe. Investigators believe the body could belong to a missing Coopersville man.
wsgw.com
Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
wsgw.com
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
kisswtlz.com
Suspect Crashes into Train while Fleeing Troopers in Saginaw
A 50-year-old man fleeing Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw hit a moving train, but suffered only minor injuries and is now in jail. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants in the area of 12th and Annesley about 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and kept driving, hitting the train near 17th and Janes. State Police said the suspect’s vehicle was dragged a short distance before breaking free. The suspect was arrested at that point, and troopers found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine during a vehicle search.
abc12.com
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
Wife reported domestic violence twice in months before Portage murder-suicide, records say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Police responded twice in two weeks earlier this year to reports of domestic violence by the husband who died this week in a suspected murder-suicide. Henry Lee Bates Jr., 39, his wife, Brianna Bates, 31, and their daughter, Zenzia Bates, 6, were found dead late Tuesday, Aug. 30, at an apartment on East Milham Avenue near South Sprinkle Road in Portage.
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WNEM
Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
kisswtlz.com
Genesee County Man Arraigned in Death of Toddler Son
A Mount Morris Township man with a history of violence and abuse is in the Genesee County Jail for killing his toddler son. 39-year-old Michael Butler was arraigned yesterday on charges of felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say Butler killed his 16-month-old son, Chaos McCarthy, and left his body in a ditch off N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township last Thursday. A nearby resident discovered the boy’s body. The body was found with a fractured skull, the likely cause of the boy’s death.
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
Parents and child dead in murder-suicide in Portage
A Portage man shot his wife and one of their children Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself, police say.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
