Barry Lunney Jr. discusses Illinois' plans for dealing with absence of RB Josh McCray
Barry Lunney Jr. and Illinois are going ahead without one of their core running backs. Sophomore Josh McCray will not play Friday against Indiana. McCray suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s game at Wyoming and was ruled out by Bret Bielema on Tuesday. Lunney – the Illini OC – discussed the situation ahead of Friday’s game.
