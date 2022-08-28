ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Restorative Yoga featured at Door County YMCA

You may have to get on the ground to do it, but the restorative yoga classes at the Door County YMCA are a great way to improve your overall health and release tension, says Northern Door YMCA Executive Director Megan Schneider. The practice is about slowing down and using a passive, meditative form of yoga to focus on your breathing. Schneider says the practice is beginner-friendly.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus, Al Johnson's announces matching program

Dogs, cats, and other animals under the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus want your help thanking some goats this month. The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus announced on Thursday that Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay will match all donations from now until the organization’s pet walk on September 10th up to $5,000. With the increase need to help all animals that come to the Sturgeon Bay area shelter, Wisconsin Humane Society Event Coordinator Lori Nachtwey says this is a good way to really stretch those dollars.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin

If you’ve never had the experience of visiting the Green Bay area, you may assume that you have to be a cheese-eating, beer-drinking Green Bay Packers fan to enjoy it. While that description may fit more than a few Green Bay residents, there’s plenty to do in town whether you love football or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

School year gets underway this week

If your kid has not hopped on a school bus this week, chances are they will be by the end of this week. Most schools like Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Sturgeon Bay, Sevastopol, and Southern Door will host their students for the first time on September 1st. One exception is Algoma, which hosted its first day of instruction on Monday. It marked a day of change for the school district, which had its first day of school with a new superintendent, middle school/high school principal, director of learning, and athletic director, among other positions. Superintendent Jesse Brinkmann, who previously served several leadership roles at Green Bay Area Schools before arriving at Algoma this summer, expressed his thanks for the experience he has on his staff.
ALGOMA, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest

Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Granary settles in for final restoration

After two moves across the Sturgeon Bay waterfront the past few years, the Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator took its final step in placement on Wednesday morning at its original and permanent location. Engineers, construction contractors, and movers did the final inspection and lowered the top two-story bin structure on top of the 18-foot restored columns.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Area golf teams head out

Area golf teams will take advantage of the early tee times while they can as Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay head out to their respective courses. The Spartans will head to Waupaca for a triangular meet against Little Chute and Waupaca. No results were sent after their meet yesterday at De Pere's Hilly Haven Golf Course. Tee time is set for 10 a.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Eight-Player Football Preview: Gibraltar battles Suring on 105.1 The GOAT

The area's Eight-Player football teams will hit the field under the lights a day earlier than their 11-player counterparts on Thursday. On 105.1 The GOAT, Gibraltar will look to make it two wins to start the season as they welcome Suring to Fish Creek. Tim Kowols and Jacob Nate will have the call on 105.1 The GOAT beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the pregame show followed by the kickoff at 7 p.m.
FISH CREEK, WI
WLUC

Marinette County apple orchard prepares for fall season

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - September starts Thursday - the month that brings the peak of apple-picking season. Apples come in all shapes and sizes and Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara is preparing to showcase its 16 apple varieties for the season. “I select apples that ripen in the first part...
NIAGARA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

David J. Bader

David J. Bader, 52, Luxemburg, was called to heaven on Monday, August 29, 2022, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with cancer. He was born November 3, 1969, in Algoma to Donald J. and the late Diane M. (Renard) Bader. On September 14, 1991, Dave married the love of his life, Lisa Wessel.
LUXEMBURG, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee Girls Tennis heads south

The Kewaunee Storm girls tennis team will head to Ripon this afternoon as they make up a rescheduled match from August 18th. Kewaunee’s opponent Ripon has had four matches so far this season, including a triangular on the 19th of August. This will be Kewaunee’s fourth match, with no scores being reported from any of them.
KEWAUNEE, WI

