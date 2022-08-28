If your kid has not hopped on a school bus this week, chances are they will be by the end of this week. Most schools like Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Sturgeon Bay, Sevastopol, and Southern Door will host their students for the first time on September 1st. One exception is Algoma, which hosted its first day of instruction on Monday. It marked a day of change for the school district, which had its first day of school with a new superintendent, middle school/high school principal, director of learning, and athletic director, among other positions. Superintendent Jesse Brinkmann, who previously served several leadership roles at Green Bay Area Schools before arriving at Algoma this summer, expressed his thanks for the experience he has on his staff.

ALGOMA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO