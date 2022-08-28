Read full article on original website
Riley Burruss Stuns in a Bold Cutout Top and a Black Mini Skirt
The RHOA daughter rocked a stylish all-black ensemble during a recent night out. Kandi Burruss’ eldest child Riley Burruss is showing off her glamorous sense of style. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter paired a black cutout top with a black mini skirt during a recent night out, as captured in a new photo on Instagram.
Kyle Richards Debuts 2 New Wrist Tattoos, and People Have Questions
They're real! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member confirmed her two new pieces of ink are indeed permanent. In recent years, Kyle Richards has been branching out with her style quite a bit. She chopped bangs into her hairstyle in 2020 (for her role in the Halloween Kills) and admitted that people had "strong feelings" about her new look. In 2021, an out-of-character manicure — neon yellow stiletto claws, to be exact — had her asking herself, "Who am I??" Most recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member debuted some fresh ink on her Instagram page, and once again, the internet had lots of questions.
Who Are RHOSLC Season 3 Friends Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete?
There are a few new faces hanging out with the RHOSLC cast when Season 3 premieres this September. When Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres next month, Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah will all be returning to share with viewers their ups, downs, and everything going on in their friendships.
So, Did Shereé Whitfield End Up Splitting the Birthday Party Bill with Drew Sidora?
Drew reveals if she ever received the $1,350 from Shereé for the invoice that covered florals, balloons, table settings, catering, and more. On the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora planned to co-host a surprise birthday party for Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. However, when Shereé arrived at Drew's house for the bash and surveyed the decor, she admitted, "This is a little much for me."
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Dolores Catania Shares Her Honest Thoughts on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair
Dolores revealed new details about her RHONJ castmate's $10,000 wedding hairstyle. On Teresa Giudice's wedding day, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member had a towering hairstyle that cost $10,000 to complete. In a recent interview, Dolores Catania, who served as a bridesmaid, shared her thoughts on Teresa's unforgettable look.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Premieres This September: Get Your First Look at the Drama
RHOSLC’s Season 3 premieres on Bravo on September 28 and we have a juicy sneak peek. Pack up your favorite furry hat and get ready to head back to Utah this fall as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.
Gia Giudice Pairs Her High Ponytail with High Standards, and We're Here for It
The RHONJ daughter looked gorgeous while rocking a sleek, sky-high hairstyle. Gia Giudice is keeping both her ponytail and her standards high, as she recently shared on Instagram. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter looked gorgeous while rocking a sleek, straight updo in several new photos. On August 29,...
Paige DeSorbo Has One Question for Naomie Olindo About Craig Conover During a Tense Moment at Friendsgiving
The Summer House cast member and Southern Charm cast member hash out all things in a first look at the September 1 episode. The time has come for Friendsgiving. Well, at least, that's what's set to go down during the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. In addition to some fried turkey, drama is on the menu. And, Paige DeSorbo and Naomie Olindo are the ones serving it up.
Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the "Unexpected" Loss of Her Miniature Horse Rosé
The grieving Vanderpump Rules boss still went ahead with her and Ken Todd's 40th-anniversary party the next day. Lisa Vanderpump is grieving the death of her beloved miniature horse, Rosé. The Vanderpump Rules boss tweeted the sad news on August 27, while also sharing how she, husband Ken Todd, and their other mini horse, Diamonds, were coping with the devastating loss.
Ryan Serhant's Brooklyn Townhouse Has a "Whole New Backyard"
The Million Dollar Listing New York agent shared a look at his recently upgraded outdoor space. As Ryan Serhant explained in the video above, he and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant designed the bright white kitchen of their Brooklyn townhouse with plenty of windows so they could "look out over [the] big backyard." Now, that view is even better after the Million Dollar Listing New York couple recently upgraded the outdoor space.
Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Her Career and Marriage: "It's Been a Wild Ride"
The RHOC cast member and husband Eddie Judge are starting a new chapter after closing their CUT Fitness studio. Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge are entering the final CUT. The Real Housewives of Orange County couple recently announced that they’re closing their CUT Fitness studio after nearly 10 years in business, and now Tamra is reflecting on both their professional and romantic journey.
We Have an Update on How Courtney Veale Is Doing as a Deckhand
Captain Sandy Yawn shares her assessment of Courtney Veale's transition to working as a deckhand on Season 7 of Below Deck Med. Courtney Veale came aboard the Home a little later than the rest of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 crew, but it seems like she's settling into life, and her new role as a deckhand, on the boat quite nicely.
See Every Gorgeous Detail of Kyle Richards' Aspen Vacation Home
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a look inside her former 4-bedroom Colorado abode. On the August 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards was beyond excited to bring her castmates to her beloved Aspen house. "When [Mauricio Umansky and I] started going...
Delilah Belle Hamlin Has an Amazing New "Pumpkin Spice" Hair Color
Lisa Rinna's model daughter debuted fresh look inspired by the seasonal latte, and we're drinking it all in. September is here and people everywhere are suddenly craving all things pumpkin spice — including Delilah Belle Hamlin. Lisa Rinna's model daughter just served us an autumnally inspired new hair color that's reminiscent of the iconic fall flavor.
Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd Celebrated Their 40th Anniversary with the Most Elegant Party
The Vanderpump Rules couple's party for their "ruby wedding anniversary" included hundreds of red roses and a lavish red tablescape. Whether it's a birthday, holiday, or anything in between, Lisa Vanderpump always celebrates the special moments in her life with an over-the-top party. So for her 40th wedding anniversary with husband Ken Todd, the Vanderpump Rules boss went all out on an especially lavish event.
Of Course Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Has an Impeccably Decorated College Dorm Room
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member's daughter is starting her freshman year at Tufts University in a chic and cozy space. As you can see in the video above, Heather Dubrow has an immense passion for home decor — and that may be putting it lightly. So when her daughter Max Dubrow recently moved into her college dorm room at Tufts University, the first order of business was, of course, transforming her dorm room into a beautiful, personalized space.
