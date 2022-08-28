CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and multiple others injured Friday in a UTV crash on Avalon Way. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Mary Kirby, 64, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender UTV when Kirby allegedly lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The UTV overturned and ejected Kirby and Angela Sinclair, 55, who were both killed in the crash.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO