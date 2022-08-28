Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Woman Charged with Assault and Robbery
An El Centro woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. El Centro police responded to the 800 block of Adams Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a woman had her purse stolen. Police were able to locate the thief about a block away. The 36-year-old woman was detained and then arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Assault, Armed Robbery and drug charges.
kxoradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Calexico
An early morning attempted carjacking in Calexico ended in El Centro. Thursday morning at about 2:00 a.m., Calexico officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking in the area of 7th and Heber Avenue. Arriving officers saw a white pickup truck speed away from the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The pickup fled and a pursuit ensued going through several residential neighborhoods in Calexico and then heading northbound on Highway 111. Calexico dispatch notified the California Highway Patrol, Imperial County Sheriff's Office and El Centro Police of the pursuit. The pickup proceeded into El Centro and drove through several residential streets before getting back on Interstate 8, driving the wrong way on the freeway. The fleeing driver attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the freeway embankment. The suspect then jumped out of the truck and climbed a fence and went into the Home Depot parking lot. Following a foot pursuit the driver was detained. The suspect, Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, sustained minor injuries and was arrested after treatment at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Officers determined that Gonzales had burglarized a Calexico home and had been involved in an earlier carjacking attempt. In both carjacking attempts a hammer was used as the weapon. Gonzales was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Burglary, Attempted Carjacking, Carjacking, Felony Evading and Resisting Arrest.
kxoradio.com
BP Finds Stolen Truck, Firearm and Drugs
It was a triple-play for U. S. Border Patrol agents early Tuesday morning. Agents were in the sand dunes of eastern Imperial County looking for illegal border crossers when they noticed a man attempting to hide in nearby brush. Agents contacted the man and found he was in possession of a pipe and a small amount of drugs were found on the ground nearby. Agents located a 2011 Chevy Silverado in the area and determined that it was reported stolen in Yuma, Arizona. In the truck was a loaded firearm and brass knuckles. The 24-year-old man was turned over to the California Highway Patrol and faces various charges.
kxoradio.com
Woman Found Dead
The Imperial County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a woman. The 31-year-old woman was found dead at a transient camp in the area of Imperial and Adams Avenue in El Centro Monday afternoon. El Centro police responded to the scene and the coroner's office was notified when it was determined the woman was dead. The cause of death is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
Active Cases Of COVID 19
(COVID 19 cases decrease)....COVID 19 update released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have decreased since Tuesday. There are currently 380 active cases of the virus, down 56 from the 436 reported on Tuesday. Deaths attributed to the virus have increased by 2. There are now 952 deaths attributed to COVID 19. The latest State Tier Metrics in Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population now at 19.80, with a positivity rate of 30.5%.
kxoradio.com
Conserve Alert Continues
The Imperial Irrigation District has extended their Conserve Alert through Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Current weather conditions, with heat in the 110+ range, are expected to remain in the Valley through the middle of next week. IID's extended Conserve Alert comes while California and the western U.S. are experiencing extreme heat and that is putting strain on the electric grid with the increasing energy demands. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The IID says that since the Conserve Alert was issued on Monday, August 29, 2022, IID customers have responded well and the district appreciates the efforts.
kxoradio.com
Temporary Pedestrian Facility
(A Temporary Pedestriam Processing Facility)....It was announced By GSA on August 23rd. They are currently taking public comment on the project. Comments can be submitted to the General Service Administration until September 26th. The plan is to install two modular buildings near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, on either side of the Old Customs House. The temporary Pedestrain Processing facility will be in use for up to 4 years, while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new facility is constructed. It is part of the remodeling of the Calexico West Port of Entry. The GSA is currently seeking an encroachment permit from the City of Calexico before the temporary facility is set up. The permit is for use of Heffernan Aveinue until the permenant facility is open. At that time, Hefferenan would revert back to to the City of Calexico.
kxoradio.com
Labor Day Weekend
(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxoradio.com
Air Pollution Control District
(The APCD will be celebrating Mexico's Independance)...They will be doing that by handing out goodie bags. Between September 12 and the 16th, they will be handing out the bags from 2-4 pm. The bags will contain an environmental Loteria and other fun items. To pick up a goodie bag go to the APCD office at 150 South 9th Street in El Centro during the indicated days during the designated hours. If you have any questions, call the APCD at 442 265 1800.
kxoradio.com
Traffic Blocked In Separate Incidents
(Thursday Morning traffic disruptions)...The California Highway Patrol says there were two incidents. The first on Southbound Highway 86 It occured at around 7:00 am after a big rig rolled near Highway 78 at the bypass. Traffic was blocked on Highway 78. No injuries were reported. Just before 8:00 Thursday morning, a two vehicle collision was reported on Westbound McCabe Road near Southbound LaBrucherie. There were no injuries, but both vehicles blocked traffic. The drivers were asked to move their vehicles off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.
kxoradio.com
Second Free Fishing Day Of The Year
(Free Fishing Day is Saturday)...It is the second of two Free Fishing Days scheduled this year. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging residents to take advantage of the day where you can fish without a license. All other fishing rules and regulations will be in effect. Also Saturday, Fish and Wildlife is offering something new for those who do not know how to fish. They are offering a virtual class that teaches you how to fish. It is available at the CDFW website.
kxoradio.com
County Looking For Volunteers
(Imperial County is putting together a new committee)...It is the Imperial County Health Equity Advisory Committee. The County Board of Supervisors are looking for interested individuals to serve on the Committee. The mission of the Committee is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in their commitment to addressing health disparities and inequities, and advocating at the state, federal and foundation levels for resources to address such disparities. The committee will work towards the goal of eliminating health disparities. The committee will consist of 11 voting members and 4 ex-officio nonvoting members that serve in an advisory capacity. Those interested in serving on the committee should contact the County Clerk's Office for an application. The applications must be turned in no later than 5:00 pm September 2nd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kxoradio.com
County Board Of Supervisors
(County Supervisors did not meet Tuesday)....It was the fifth Tuesday of the month. By ordinance, the County Board of Supervisors only meet 4 Tuesday every month. The Board will not meet again until September 13th, unless they call for a special meeting. September 5th is Labor Day. The Board takes their holiday on the Tuesday following a legal holiday. Which means September 6th is their holiday. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet on September 6th. IID offices will be closed on Labor Day, as will County offices and departments except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments.
kxoradio.com
Execessive Heat Warning Extended
(Heat Warning extended for Imperial, Coachella and Yuma Vallies)....The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning. It is now in effect through the Labor Day Weekend Temperatures are expected to range between 102 and 115 degrees until at least next Tuesday. If you must go outdoors you are reminded to drink plenty of water, wear Lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade. Before going out, know where the Cool Centers are located around the County. A list of Cool Centers can be found on the Public Health Department website.
kxoradio.com
Excessive Heat Warning
(Residents should be aware this week)....The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning this week and into the weekend. Residents are warned the excessive heat could result in heat related illness. The County Public Health Department has issued some suggestions on dealing with the high temperatures. They say if you must be out and about, wear lightweight, loose fitting clothes, drink a variety of liquids including water fruit juice and sports drinks, check on neighbors, especially seniors, children and neighbors who live alone. Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day, Stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Use fans as appropriate. Use cool showers, baths, misting and washclothes. And avoid hot foods and heavy meals. Know where Cools Centers are open. A list of Cool Centers is availablle on the Public Health Departments website.
Comments / 0