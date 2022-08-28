ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the Michigan football team's 2022 season has arrived. After extensively previewing the Wolverines' 2022 season, we all finally get to see what exactly Michigan is bringing to the table this fall. That begins at Noon on Saturday, as the Wolverines host Colorado State (ABC) in a non-conference matchup. The Rams are coming off a 3-9 season last fall, but have 54 newcomers this season, as well as first-year head coach Jay Norvell.

