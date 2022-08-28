Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four keys and a pick: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the Michigan football team's 2022 season has arrived. After extensively previewing the Wolverines' 2022 season, we all finally get to see what exactly Michigan is bringing to the table this fall. That begins at Noon on Saturday, as the Wolverines host Colorado State (ABC) in a non-conference matchup. The Rams are coming off a 3-9 season last fall, but have 54 newcomers this season, as well as first-year head coach Jay Norvell.
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
Michigan is offer No. 1 for '24 DB Trey Tolmaire
Mission Viejo (Calif.) junior defensive back Treyvon Tolmaire picked up his first scholarship offer earlier today and it was a big one. September 1st marked the first day players in the ’24 class could be contacted by college programs. Prior to today, a player could reach out and initiate contact with a coach but coaches could not call, text or DM a player first.
After strong showing Nyckoles Harbor, Evan Link focused on getting even better
Evan Link faced what will likely be his stiffest individual test of the season last week, and when the dust settled, he’d proven to be up to the task. The Michigan commit went toe-to-toe with Nyckoles Harbor and got the better end of both the matchup and the game, as Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga Prep breezed to a 37-14 victory over Archbishop Carroll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, stream, radio
It's been a long offseason of hype, excitement and restored expectations in East Lansing after Mel Tucker led the Spartans to an 11-2 season hardly anybody saw coming last fall. The sequel to one of the most surprising stories in college football begins Friday night when Michigan State hosts Western Michigan.
Eyabi Anoma has been 'really good,' may play 'right away' for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eyabi Anoma joined the Michigan football program less than two weeks ago, but the former five-star edge rusher is already on track to see playing time this Saturday against Colorado State. Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Anoma — a graduate transfer from Tennessee-Martin — has...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0