Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the Michigan football team's 2022 season has arrived. After extensively previewing the Wolverines' 2022 season, we all finally get to see what exactly Michigan is bringing to the table this fall. That begins at Noon on Saturday, as the Wolverines host Colorado State (ABC) in a non-conference matchup. The Rams are coming off a 3-9 season last fall, but have 54 newcomers this season, as well as first-year head coach Jay Norvell.
247Sports

Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
247Sports

Michigan is offer No. 1 for '24 DB Trey Tolmaire

Mission Viejo (Calif.) junior defensive back Treyvon Tolmaire picked up his first scholarship offer earlier today and it was a big one. September 1st marked the first day players in the ’24 class could be contacted by college programs. Prior to today, a player could reach out and initiate contact with a coach but coaches could not call, text or DM a player first.
