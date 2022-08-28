ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Warren slams Jerome Powell over interest rate comments: 'I'm very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession'

By Daniella Diaz, Devan Cole
 4 days ago
Comments / 60

JuanCarlos
4d ago

But no one is worried about the Biden administration sending billions of American taxpayers money to Ukraine to fund a war we’re not involved in. This is insane🤦🏾

john bodine
4d ago

Feds print trillions in money and then amazingly enough, raise the interest rate. It's almost like they want to make more money with higher interest rates. Oh and accountability? NONE #abolishthefed

pcfree
3d ago

Which definition of recession are we using now. As long as we can redefine it we don’t have to worry about a recession right? Come on Liz get with the program.

