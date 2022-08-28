ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Snagged a Historic Mansion Previously Owned By Another A-List TV Star — See the Photos!

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#A List#Spanish#Dirt
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy