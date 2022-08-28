Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo
It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.?
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park to Host Two Large Events in the Same Weekend
Presque Isle State park will be hosting two of its larger annual events during the weekend of September 10 and 11. The annual Barber Beast on the Bay will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at Beach 11 and conclude at Waldameer Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
Jimmie Allen concert scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor has been canceled
Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen was set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Sunday, but the concert has now been canceled.
Something Strange Washed Up On The Beach In Dunkirk
We've all seen some pretty strange things on the beaches here in Western New York. But it's not every day that you see one of these wash up. We've seen strange fish that seem like they don't belong, clothing that makes you wonder how that person got home, and even some people on Lake Erie's beaches early in the morning. But it's not every day that you see one of these...
wnynewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole Closes Downtown Erie Street
A sinkhole has closed part of a downtown Erie street. It opened up on E. 7th St. near Holland St. The road is shut down between French and Holland. Photos on social media show an Erie Insurance security vehicle partially fell in overnight. This is a developing story. Stay with...
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
chautauquatoday.com
Zeldin campaign makes stop in Chautauqua County
The Republican candidate for governor made a stop in Chautauqua County Wednesday afternoon. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign bus to Lakewood. A crowd of over 60 gathered on the patio of Group Ther-happy at the intersection of Summit and Chautauqua avenues. Zeldin, who was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito and Republican Senate candidate Joe Pinion, says he was running to "restore New York to glory"...
wnynewsnow.com
Push To Protect Farmland Underway In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County, much like most of the United States, is experiencing a shortage in operating farms and a loss of farmlands and to combat this, the county has adopted an agricultural development and enhancement strategy. Numerous farmers in the region have faced developmental...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
chautauquatoday.com
Boot drives planned for Dunkirk and Fredonia on Friday
Dunkirk Professional Firefighters Local 616 will continue a longtime tradition on Friday. The annual Fill the Boot drive will take place from 9 am to 5 pm at the corner of Central Avenue and 4th Street near City Hall. The funds raised will help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Fredonia Professional Firefighters Association Local 2931 will also be holding a Fill the Boot Drive on Friday. It will run from 9 am to 4 pm at the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street outside Village Hall.
Comments / 2