Arlington, TX

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cavaliers reportedly acquire Donovan Mitchell in trade with Jazz

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly acquired shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Per Woj, Mitchell will head to Cleveland in exchange for three unprotected first round picks, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, and two pick swaps. While the Jazz are in full blown rebuilding mode, the Cavaliers will add a top scoring option to go alongside their young core consisting of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jazz trade for Collin Sexton in 4-player deal with Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz have reportedly acquired point guard Collin Sexton in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton has reportedly also signed a four-year worth $72 million as part of a sign-and-trade with the Jazz after they dealt Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. The 23-year old should lead a rebuilding core as their potential leading scorer after Utah dealt both Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert this offseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
Drew Hutchison
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Turner will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fifth on Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mariners' Sam Haggerty batting ninth on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Haggerty will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stott will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. Sosa will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Sosa for 9.3 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Angels' Jo Adell batting eighth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Adell will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Magneuris Sierra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adell for 6.6 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jon Berti sitting for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Berti will move to the bench on Wednesday with Charles Leblanc starting at second base. Leblanc will bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. numberFire's models project Leblanc for...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Garrett Mitchell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Athletics' Cal Stevenson absent Wednesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. Stevenson will sit after four straight starts. Cristian Pache will replace Stevenson in center field and hit eighth. Pache has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
OAKLAND, CA

