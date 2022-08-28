According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly acquired shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Per Woj, Mitchell will head to Cleveland in exchange for three unprotected first round picks, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, and two pick swaps. While the Jazz are in full blown rebuilding mode, the Cavaliers will add a top scoring option to go alongside their young core consisting of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO